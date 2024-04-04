Entrata Introduces Its Enhanced API Program and Doubles Down on Commitment to Building the Best Partner Ecosystem in the Industry

The Entrata API Program will have increased capabilities added throughout 2024 and beyond to enhance the customer experience

LEHI, Utah, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata , a leading AI-enabled multifamily industry operating system, today announced a significant leap forward in its commitment to building an enhanced API Program — setting the pathway to create the best partner ecosystem in the industry.

Entrata is well known for its open ecosystem, and its capabilities will continue to accelerate over the next 6-12 months as it further establishes seamless integrations with its partners and customers. These new changes will allow them to plug into the system more quickly and efficiently and provide even greater support on an ongoing basis. With Entrata's focus on being the operating system for real estate professionals, this enhancement enables customers to capture the value of 3rd party applications by utilizing them more seamlessly than ever within their Entrata instance.

"As we evaluate more ways to add functionality to Entrata's platform, we have three main areas of focus: improving the resident experience, making property operations more efficient, and creating a partnership ecosystem that drives value and convenience for our customers," said Chase Harrington, President at Entrata. "As multifamily's array of vendors continues to diversify, this announcement highlights our commitment to creating the industry's leading ecosystem by combining our all-in-one operating system with the added compatibility of the most sought-after features provided by our vendor network. We will continue to commit more resources and infrastructure than ever in our pledge to make it best in class."

Entrata API Program highlights include:

Flexibility: The program grows with partners enabling both efficiency and flexibility as the businesses grow.

The program grows with partners enabling both efficiency and flexibility as the businesses grow. Continued enhancements: In 2024 and beyond, Entrata will continue to add additional capabilities to the Entrata API Program, including a developer portal, data-driven insights, and an enhanced app store experience.

In 2024 and beyond, Entrata will continue to add additional capabilities to the Entrata API Program, including a developer portal, data-driven insights, and an enhanced app store experience. Improved customer access: Enables Entrata customers quick and easy access to search and install 3rd party integrations and utilize them within their existing workflows.

About Entrata

Entrata is the leading operating system for multifamily communities worldwide. Setting the bar for innovation in property management software since 2003, Entrata offers solutions for every step of the leasing lifecycle and empowers owners, property managers, and renters to create stronger communities. Entrata currently serves over three million residents across more than 20 thousand multifamily communities around the globe. Learn more at www.entrata.com .

