Entrata Recognized As A CRE Technology Influencer

Award from GlobeSt. Reflects Company's Impact on Multifamily Industry

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata , a leading multifamily industry operating system, today announced it has been named a 2024 Influencer in Commercial Real Estate Technology by GlobeSt.

The awards program recognizes companies and individuals who provide innovative technology applications for property owners and operators in the multifamily, retail, industrial, office, hospitality and healthcare real estate sectors. Entrata and the additional honorees are profiled in a feature article on GlobeSt.com .

"We are very grateful to receive this recognition from GlobeSt., particularly in this period of time where so much innovation is happening within the multifamily industry," said Adam Edmunds, CEO of Entrata. "We feel a great responsibility to play such a critical role in assisting our partners in delivering an efficient, elevated living experience at the property level. At Entrata, we have remained focused on providing the industry with easy-to-implement, intuitive and powerful solutions that optimize a portfolio's financial performance. With that perspective, we look forward to continuing to innovate on and expand the industry's leading operating system."

The latest honor from GlobeSt. follows last fall's announcement that Entrata Senior Vice President of Corporate Development Stephanie Fuhrman was named a 2023 Multifamily Influencer by GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum. As part of the award, Fuhrman was profiled in the publication's October issue and also recognized on GlobeSt.com .

An active property tech investor and advisor, Fuhrman has long been at the forefront of pushing the multifamily industry toward a wider adoption of cutting-edge proptech solutions. In her role at Entrata, she helps drive the company's growth by finding new partnerships, building and maintaining relationships with key stakeholders and supporting the company's strategic planning processes. Fuhrman also worked on the operator side of the industry before joining Entrata; during that time, she provided invaluable feedback and insight to help the company optimize its offerings.

About Entrata

Entrata is a leading operating system for multifamily communities worldwide. Setting the bar for innovation in property management software since 2003, Entrata offers solutions for every step of the leasing lifecycle and empowers owners, property managers, and renters to create stronger communities. Entrata currently serves over three million residents across more than 26 thousand multifamily communities around the globe. Learn more at www.entrata.com .

