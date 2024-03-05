Entrata Summit 2024 to Feature Celebrity Keynotes, Innovative Change Makers and Industry Leaders

Annual conference to include sessions with leading multifamily experts and innovators with a focus on the future of the industry through technologies such as AI and more

LEHI, Utah, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata , a leading AI-enabled multifamily industry operating system, today announced that registration has opened for its annual conference, Entrata Summit, from September 23-26, 2024. This year's event will be held at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake City and will include celebrity keynotes and well-known industry experts who will share insights and perspectives on the multifamily industry, including AI, marketing and leasing, property operations, accounting and more.

"Each year, Entrata Summit brings together some of the brightest minds in multifamily and beyond to share innovative thoughts and ideas that together create one of the most important gatherings of the year for the multifamily industry," said Adam Edmunds, Entrata's CEO. "As with previous years, our lineup of speakers and presenters includes some of the world's top thought leaders and creative thinkers who will leave participants inspired and illuminate a path to continued success and growth."

Additionally, Entrata Summit will feature insights from Entrata CEO Adam Edmunds and other Entrata executives. They will share fresh perspectives on motivation, growth, and success as well as discuss important company updates, new product information and what lies in store for the future of the brand and the broader marketplace.

As always, the highly anticipated Entrata Summit brings together corporate and national professionals to collaborate and gain new perspectives on the multifamily housing industry and learn how to create the best possible experiences for residents across the globe. It will offer various sessions where attendees can learn from experts from across the industry about current key topics and new technologies that can positively impact their business.

As a new addition to this year's event, in an effort to highlight the expertise and experience of Summit attendees, Entrata will be introducing 45 minute customer-led sessions. These informational breakouts will allow Entrata customers to highlight and share their industry insights, best practices, and success stories. Entrata has opened a call for presentations that will be open March 5th through April 5th. At that time, Entrata will review all submissions and will notify those whose sessions have been selected to participate in Summit. For more information on the call for presentations, please visit the submission form .

For more information and to register for the 2024 Entrata Summit, please visit https://summit.entrata.com/ .

