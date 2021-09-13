Entrepreneur Bootcamp & Certification Program Seeks to Increase Success Rates for Start Ups

DETROIT, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Entrepreneurs Association (NEA) and Comerica Bank will host an Entrepreneur Bootcamp and Certification Program starting with a free orientation on September 27, 2021 at 6pm ET on Zoom. The 9-week training program was created to help participants understand entrepreneurship from A to Z, avoid common mistakes, reduce the learning curve and accelerate growth. Modules will be taught by experienced entrepreneurs, banking professionals and college professors with real world experience.

National Entrepreneur Bootcamp and Certification Program

"Research has consistently shown that the majority of entrepreneurial ventures fail. Entrepreneurs often go into business because they have a passion for a particular product or service with little knowledge of other aspects of business. This training program is designed to provide entrepreneurs with a complete overview of entrepreneurship so that they are more prepared to deal with the day-to-day challenges entrepreneurs face which will in turn increase their chances for success," said National Entrepreneurs Association President Dr. ZaLonya Allen.

The training program is open to the public however you must currently be an entrepreneur or small business owner in the U.S. to participate. There is an application process and participants must be able to attend all 9 sessions. All sessions will be held on Monday evenings this fall from 6pm to 8pm ET on Zoom. Topics to be covered include leadership, marketing, sales, funding, financials, legal matters, technology and more. Representatives from Comerica Bank will provide financial literacy training as part of the program.

Participants who successfully complete the training program will receive a certificate of completion from the National Entrepreneurs Association and become "NEA Certified" entrepreneurs. The training is free however there is a $100 administration fee due upon acceptance. To learn more or to register visit www.nationalentrepreneurs.org/certification.

NEA is a 501c3 non-profit corporation designed to empower entrepreneurs to grow through quality networking events, annual training conferences and educational programs. For additional information please visit www.nationalentrepreneurs.org or contact NEA President, Dr. ZaLonya Allen at 248-416-7278.

