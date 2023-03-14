Entrepreneur Brings First Marco's Pizza to Haines City, FL

Fastest Growing Pizza Brand* Yearns to Satisfy Haines City Cravings with its Delicious Pizza and More

HAINES CITY, Fla., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco's Pizza will open its first Haines City location at 641 US Highway 17 92 N Ste. 101 on March 10th. Pizza lovers in the community can expect only the freshest, highest-quality ingredients from the new Marco's Pizza.

Bringing the first Haines City Marco's is former Wall Street investor Kal Gullapalli. After years on Wall Street, Gullapalli transitioned to entrepreneurship and opened several restaurants and food shops before entering the world of franchising in 2016. After opening several fitness and wellness businesses, he decided to join the Marco's brand in 2021 to diversify his portfolio amid the pandemic. Seeing the opportunity to bring the first Marco's to the Haines City community was exactly what Gullapalli was looking for.

"Marco's Pizza is a household name in the pizza industry and we're so happy to continue expanding to Haines City. We look forward to being community partners and we hope to be the go-to pizza spot in Haines City," said Gullapalli. "We're thrilled to be opening a Marco's Pizza in such a beautiful city, especially one thriving and growing like Haines City."

The Marco's mouth-watering menu features a mix of classic and original specialty pizzas loaded with fresh toppings, including the White Cheezy, Deluxe, All Meat or Build-Your-Own Pizza and Pizza Bowls. Marco's also meets consumers' ever-changing dietary preferences by offering Cauliflower Crust pizza and Marco's was the first national pizza delivery brand to offer Pizza Bowls – a crustless pizza baked in a bowl.

Customers can also choose from oven-baked subs, along with creations like the CheezyBread, Chicken Dippers and Wings, salads and desserts. With carryout, delivery, app and online ordering options, Marco's offers the convenience of picking up a quick meal or having it delivered to your door.

Marco's Pizza has carved out a niche in the industry for its high-quality pizza, known for its dough made from scratch for a craveable golden crust, freshly mixed herbs and spices for a sauce worth savoring and three fresh signature cheeses for a perfect, melty bite. Now, Haines City pizza lovers can experience the delicious goodness they've been craving.

For more information about the Marco's Pizza location in Haines City, please visit www.marcos.com, download the mobile app or call (863) 695-9090. If you would like to join the Marco's team as a delivery driver or pizza maker, please visit apply.marcos.com.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA:

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is the fastest-growing pizza brand* in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience. Marco's Pizza can be ordered for delivery or carryout by downloading the mobile app, going online to www.marcos.com or by calling each store directly.

* Marco's Pizza is the fastest-growing pizza brand based on year-over-year unit growth, according to 2021 NRN Top 500 U.S. Restaurant Ranking LSR Pizza Segment.

SOURCE Marco's Pizza