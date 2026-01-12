Marco's Pizza Helps Pizza Lovers Keep New Year's Resolutions to Eat Healthier and Save Money

Flexible Menu Choices and Everyday Pricing Delivers on Flavor, Quality and Value

TOLEDO, Ohio, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco's Pizza, one of the nation's fastest-growing pizza brands, helps guests keep New Year's resolutions by making it easier to eat healthier and save money without feeling limited. By offering customizable menu choices paired with dependable everyday value, Marco's enables families and budget-conscious consumers to enjoy pizza in a way that fits their goals.

According to a recent YouGov poll1, among the top New Year's resolutions for 2026 include eating healthier (22%) and saving more money (21%). Yet many consumers struggle to maintain goals that feel unrealistic or limiting. Marco's Pizza supports this more flexible mindset by delivering craveable pizza made with premium ingredients and menu options that allow guests to enjoy the foods they love, without feeling like they're compromising.

"At Marco's, we know resolutions stick when choices feel doable," said Marta DeAguiar, Vice President, Brand and Field Marketing. "Whether guests are looking to make lighter choices, stretch their food budget, or do both at once, Marco's makes it easier to enjoy pizza in ways that feel realistic, enjoyable and sustainable."

Lighter Options That Deliver Flavor:

For guests focused on eating healthier in the New Year, Marco's offers adaptable menu options that don't sacrifice flavor, including its nationwide cauliflower crust2. Made with real cauliflower, the light and crispy crust contains no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives and contains just 160 calories per slice, with fewer carbohydrates and less sodium than a traditional crust. Guests can top this gluten-friendly crust² with Marco's fresh three cheese blend and the Italian founder's original sauce.

Everyday Pricing Designed to Support Real-World Budgets:

Marco's introduces two new everyday value options designed to give guests dependable choices they can consistently count on:

Medium 1-Topping Pizzas for $8.99 each³

Large Pepperoni Magnifico® Pizzas for $12.99 each4

Together, these offerings reinforce Marco's belief that value isn't about cutting corners—it's about giving guests smart, versatile choices that support their goals. Whether managing a household budget or making more mindful food choices, Marco's helps make pizza a realistic part of everyday life in the New Year and beyond.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is the one of the fastest-growing pizza brands in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience, known for its dough made from scratch and its three fresh signature cheeses. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate over 1,200 stores in 35 states with locations in Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and Mexico. Most recently, Marco's was recognized as America's Favorite Restaurant in the Limited-Service Pizza category by Nation's Restaurant News using Technomic Ignite Consumer 2024 dataꝉ. Other recent accolades include ranking No. 48 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2024 "Franchise 500" ranking, earning a coveted spot as the only top 5 pizza chain to rank on Newsweek's 2025 "America's Best Customer Service" in pizza chains list, earning a spot on QSR's Top 50, and being featured on Nation's Restaurant News' prestigious "Top 500" ranking.

1Source: YouGov, "What are Americans' New Year's resolutions for 2026?", 2025

2 Offer only available for small size pizzas. Please note that our Cauliflower Crust is prepared in our kitchens where gluten is present. For this reason, we cannot ensure its safety for those with Celiac disease or severe gluten allergies.

3 $10.99 each in CA, CO, and Las Vegas. Use Code: M1T899. CA, CO, and Las Vegas residents use code: M1T1099. Valid on any medium 1-topping pizza only for a limited time. Price and participation may vary. No substitutions. Price does not include extras. Not valid on catering orders, with other offers or discounts or through 3rd-party delivery apps. Delivery orders must meet stated minimum. Delivery fee/tax extra (varies by store). Other restrictions may apply. See store or marcos.com for details.

4$14.99 each in CA, CO, and Las Vegas. Use code: PEPMAG12. CA, CO, and Las Vegas residents use code: PEPMAG14. Valid on the large Pepperoni Magnifico pizza for a limited time. Price and participation may vary. No substitutions. Price does not include extras. Not valid on catering orders, with other offers or discounts or through 3rd-party delivery apps. Delivery orders must meet stated minimum. Delivery fee/tax extra (varies by store). Other restrictions may apply. See store or marcos.com for details.

ꝉAccording to Technomic's 2024 America's Favorite Restaurants data, Marco's Pizza secured the top spot in the Limited-Service Pizza category with a 53.4% composite top-box rating, indicating the share of recent guests who gave the brand the highest possible rating for each of the guest experience attributes. Data for America's Favorite Chains comes from Technomic Ignite Consumer, which collects information about how brands impact consumers and how consumers interact with those brands, via online surveys. See here for more information: www.technomic.com/ignite-consumer.

