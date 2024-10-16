ENTREPRENEUR GRIFFIN HADDRILL AND GABBY GAMAD LAUNCH DIGITAL START UP LV8

LV8 Ushers in a New Era in Digital Marketing Empowering Brands and Artists Worldwide

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Griffin Haddrill, former founder of influencer marketing agency VRTCL, and business partner Gabby Gamad today announced the launch of new full-service digital marketing agency LV8 , specializing in unique social media strategies and digital marketing. LV8 crafts compelling narratives, across all platforms to create engaging and shareable moments. The agency's services include influencer marketing, content creation, digital advertising, and social media management that's designed to convert everyday viewers to devoted fans and customers.

LV8 has successfully worked with over 1,000 influencers across more than 30 countries, leveraging their diverse voices to create impactful campaigns that resonate globally. Beyond influencer marketing, LV8's campaigns showcase innovative strategies that help brands and artists remain relevant in an ever-evolving market landscape. Through a commitment to storytelling and genuine interaction, LV8 is setting a new standard for how brands connect with their audience.

"At LV8, we focus on building authentic connections between brands and their audiences, which today is achieved through engaging content and powerful storytelling," said co-founder and CEO Griffin Haddrill. "We are eager to disrupt and test. That's all we do. Even when it comes to the things we used to know, we burn yesterday's playbooks, change course and test new strategies. These days, marketing is a very intimate relationship between a person and product; how that story is told is critical and constantly evolving."

Serving as CEO of LV8, Haddrill's background extends to music and influencer content. His previous work includes partnering with major record labels where hit songs went viral on TikTok and garnered more popularity through remixes, mash-ups, and meme-able chorus snippets. His success in the music space spans working with artists such as Justin Bieber, Rema, Saweetie, Yung Gravy, Glass Animals, and more.

Helping to launch the agency is COO, Gabby Gamad who has over 12 years of experience in digital marketing and large-scale event production. Gamad has previously worked as an Associate Producer for several experiential and immersive events with Jordan Brand. Gamad's background spans a diverse clientele, from startups to major corporations, and her expertise will be instrumental in shaping LV8's approach to social media marketing.

"Launching LV8 is an exciting opportunity to blend creativity with strategy," said Gabby Gamad. "We believe that genuine engagement leads to lasting relationships. We're committed to helping our clients make meaningful connections with their audience and make an impact beyond social media."

LV8's prowess also extends into the tech/AI space. LV8's first success as an agency led to the Quizard AI , the AI student helper app, reaching Top 10 in education on the App Store. Quizard AI is a revolutionary scan, learn, and solve app designed to help students at all levels master their studies with the aim of comprehending subjects through detailed explanations and AI-powered teaching.

"There are so many ways to do influencer marketing wrong, but LV8 is one of the few who know how to do it right," said Ben Or-Chen, CMO at Quizard.AI. "They don't apply cookie cutter methods to their work and so for an early stage startup like us who needs to be scrappy and have a unique approach, they've helped facilitate that since day one. We consider them an extension of our team and are forever grateful for all the hard work we've accomplished together."

For more information, visit LV8 at https://www.lv8.co/ and follow on social media @ lv8agency .

About LV8

Based in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, LV8 is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in influencer marketing, content creations, digital advertising, and social media management. LV8 crafts compelling narratives and bespoke social media strategies across all platforms to create engaging and shareable moments. Through a commitment to authenticity and creativity, LV8 is redefining the way brands connect with their fans.

