Entrepreneur Magazine moves Ripley PR up to No. 6 on top franchise public relations agencies list

Tennessee-based global public relations firm makes Top 10 Franchise Suppliers list for sixth consecutive year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripley PR, an award-winning global public relations agency specializing in franchising, skilled trades and B2B technology, has been named one of the top 10 PR agencies for franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine's annual list of the nation's Top Franchise Suppliers.

Ripley PR moves up two spaces on this year's list to No. 6. The company has been named to Entrepreneur's ranking of franchise suppliers for six consecutive years.

Ripley PR, an award-winning global public relations agency, has been named one of the top 10 PR agencies for franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine's annual list of the nation's Top Franchise Suppliers. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Maryville, Tennessee, Ripley PR works with both emerging and large franchise brands.

Entrepreneur's Top Franchise Suppliers ranking is based on an annual satisfaction survey of franchise clients, from emerging brands to some of the oldest in the industry. This year, a record 900-plus franchise brands participated, stating which suppliers they and their franchisees work with and rating their satisfaction with those suppliers' services in the areas of quality, cost, and value. Each supplier receives a score based on the survey results, and the top-scoring suppliers are ranked within their respective categories.

"Entrepreneur's Top Franchise Suppliers list underscores some of the aspects of the industry that are easy to miss, but critical to a franchise's success," said Entrepreneur Senior Vice President of Franchising Liane Caruso. "The 134 companies ranked in this year's list help to handle critical aspects of business by providing vital services to franchisors and franchisees, such as accounting, financing, legal services, marketing, real estate assistance, and more."

Ripley PR, a woman-owned full-service communications agency, was founded in 2013 by Heather Ripley and specializes in franchising with an added focus on home services, B2B technology, construction, and manufacturing public relations.

"This recognition is especially meaningful, because it's based on the real-world results and value we deliver our clients in the franchise industry," Ripley said. "Our team goes above and beyond to ensure our clients reach their goals and enjoy the growth and success they deserve. We aim to be true partners and don't want our clients to think of Ripley PR as just another vendor like they do many PR agencies. We're committed to being an extension of our clients' marketing teams."

Ripley PR, which was named to the Forbes list of America's Best PR Agencies for 2021 , offers its franchise clients strategic communications services, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies with a focus on franchise development. The agency's unique combination of expertise and creativity in public relations helps clients build brand awareness, establish positive reputations and drive franchise prospects to the brand.

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR, Inc. is an elite, global public relations agency specializing in franchising, construction, technology, home services and manufacturing. Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business accounting and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results. Ripley PR is a partner in IPREX, the $350 million network of communication agencies, with 1,800 staff and 115 offices worldwide. For more information, visit ripleypr.com or call 865-977-1973.

