Foundral selects Ripley PR as agency of record, partnering to launch brand and drive acquisitions

The relationship will advance Foundral's unique platform and its mission to empower commercial HVAC contractors across the Midwest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripley PR, a global public relations agency specializing in skilled trades, B2B tech and franchising , has been named the public relations agency of record for Foundral, a newly formed platform dedicated to building and rapidly scaling a family of union-backed mechanical contracting companies in the Midwest.

Foundral brings together high-performing commercial HVAC contractors under a shared vision of operational excellence, workforce empowerment and sustainable growth. The platform acquires contracting companies with strong local and regional legacies and equips them to both preserve their culture and strengthen their market position through robust back-end services like recruitment, employee training, IT and fleet truck management. Foundral selected Ripley PR for its deep industry knowledge and proven ability to elevate brands in the trades and construction sectors.

"We have always had a deep appreciation for the trades and a belief that the work contractors do is incredibly significant," said Heather Ripley, founder and CEO of Ripley PR. "That's a vision that Foundral shares. They're investing in the companies that are building crucial infrastructure and positioning them for success even in a changing industry."

Ripley PR has built a global reputation as a preeminent communications partner for the skilled trades, B2B technology and investor communities. The agency's expertise spans media relations, brand strategy, crisis communications and thought leadership, helping companies scale, attract talent and establish themselves as industry leaders.

"Foundral was developed to provide the top mechanical contractors in the Midwest with a firm foundation for exceptional work and lasting growth," said Jason Richards, CEO of Foundral. "With Ripley PR, we've found a partner who can provide us the support we need to share our message, advocate for contractors and ultimately propel the trades forward."

Founded in 2013, Ripley PR has been honored by Newsweek as one of America's Best PR Agencies and recognized by Entrepreneur magazine as a Top Franchise Supplier. Today, the agency supports leading brands across the home service, franchising and B2B tech industries.

To learn more about Foundral, visit www.foundral.com.

To learn more about Ripley PR, visit https://www.ripleypr.com or call (865) 977-1973.

About Foundral

Foundral is a growing family of leading mechanical contracting companies, uniting trusted teams across HVAC, plumbing and fire protection to build the essential infrastructure of tomorrow. Born from the workers and entrepreneurs who built the Midwest, Foundral honors a rich history of craftsmanship, integrity and grit while delivering modern, high-performance solutions for healthcare, higher education, industrial, government, life sciences and data center environments. For more information, visit www.foundral.com.

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in home service and building trades, manufacturing and franchising. The agency has been recognized by the Corporate Livewire Prestige Awards as PR Agency of the Year (2025-2026) and by the Merit Awards as Best Communications/PR Agency (2025). Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including award recognition, crisis management and media relations, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business acumen and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results.

Ripley PR is also a member of The Worldcom Public Relations Group, the world's leading partnership of independently owned PR agencies whose members provide clients with on-demand access to in-depth communications experts. For more information, visit www.ripleypr.com or call 865-977-1973.

SOURCE Ripley PR