Entrepreneur Magazine Names Assisted Living Locators A Fastest Growing Franchise, Ranked Top Senior Placement Franchise For Second Consecutive Year

PHOENIX, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneur magazine has named Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide senior placement and referral service, as one of the fastest-growing franchises in the country on their 2021 list showcasing companies that are leveraging their ability to scale fast. The company ranked #284 out of 500 and is the top senior placement franchise for the second consecutive year. The Fastest-Growing list is based on the net total new units added worldwide from July 2019 to July 2020, as verified by Entrepreneur magazine.

"The needs of an aging population continue to grow and so too does Assisted Living Locators," said Angela Olea, Assisted Living Locators CEO RN. "We are experiencing a surge in interest from franchisee candidates who recognize the senior space growth potential and how essential our services are. Ranking #1 as the fastest growing senior placement franchise for the second year by Entrepreneur is a huge honor. We credit this success to the strength of our brand and our franchisees who help seniors and families each day."

According to Olea, the organization has continued its strong growth in 2021 by welcoming 10 new franchise locations in Huntsville, AL; Amarillo-Lubbock, TX; Chicagoland West, IL; Boca-Raton, FL; Southeast UT; Bay City, MI; New Port Richey-Palm Harbor, FL; Flower Mound, TX; Colorado Springs, CO; and Bel Air, MD.

"Continuing to sign franchisees at a record pace even during the pandemic is an indication of the tremendous opportunity in the senior care market," explained Olea. "Assisted Living Locators offers an affordable franchise opportunity with a growing customer base, where you can make a difference in your community. We encourage qualified candidates to apply as we expand across the U.S."

Assisted Living Locators offers a no cost, nationwide senior care placement and referral service for in-home companion care, independent retirement options, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing facilities. The company has 140 franchisees in 36 states and the District of Columbia. To view Assisted Living Locators in Entrepreneur's 2021 Fastest Growing Franchises Ranking, visit here.

To learn more about Assisted Living Locators franchising, call 800-267-7816 or visit: www.assistedlivinglocatorsfranchise.com.

