Entrepreneur Names Blingle! 30th on 2024's Top Emerging Franchises List

Premiere Lighting Franchise Proves Influential in Lighting Industry

OMAHA, Neb., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blingle!, the premier outdoor lighting franchise, was honored with award recognition for its franchise opportunity, having announced this morning that the brand was ranked 30th by Entrepreneur magazine as being one of 2024's Top New & Emerging Franchises; one of the industry's most coveted rankings.

As the Entrepreneur team shares, the companies on this list are ranked based on the scores they received in the outlet's Franchise 500 evaluation, which analyzes more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. To view the full ranking, visit entrepreneur.com.

"To receive such an honor, and be ranked as high as we our, it's an exciting time for the entire Blingle! team," said Josh Skolnick, Co-Founder of Blingle!. "Being named to this prestigious list is credit to our committed team that we are doing the right things."

As outdoor lighting continues to grow at an exponential rate, the need for premier services and products continues to rise. Entrepreneurs of all experience levels are looking for scalable business opportunities, that has sparked the growth of Blingle! to 48 units since the brand began franchising in 2021.

"We are constantly striving to be a leader in the lighting industry, and being named a top emerging franchise showcases those efforts as we continue to grow," added Skolnick. "Blingle! is always looking for the best franchisees to help them achieve entrepreneurial success."

To learn more about Blingle! please visit: blingle.com. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit: blingle.com/franchising and horsepowerbrands.com.

ABOUT BLINGLE!

Founded in Omaha, Neb. in 2014, Blingle!, a part of HorsePower Brands, specializes in providing year-round premium lighting services for homes, businesses and events. Blingle!'s services cover all outdoor lighting needs, including landscape, permanent, holiday, patio, event, and commercial lighting. As the premier lighting service, Blingle! uses state-of-the-art designs and products to transform outdoor spaces and create memorable illuminations with spectacular lighting. Blingle! is Ida Dark Sky approved, and accredited by the Better Business Bureau and The Institute of Wedding and Event Design. Additionally, Blingle! was named an Elite Service and Screened and Approved by HomeAdvisor. To learn more about Blingle! and HorsePower Brands, please visit https://www.blingle.com/ or https://horsepowerbrands.com/.

SOURCE HorsePower Brands