Entrepreneur Names SkyRun Vacation Rentals One of 2024's Top Emerging Franchises

Premiere Property Management Franchise Proves Influential in Shaping the Vacation Rental Marketplace

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyRun Vacation Rentals, a premier property management franchise in the vacation rental marketplace, has continued to receive award recognition for its franchise opportunity, having announced this morning that the brand was recognized by Entrepreneur magazine as being one of 2024's Top New & Emerging Franchises; one of the industry's most coveted rankings.

As the Entrepreneur team shares, the companies on this list are ranked based on the scores they received in the outlet's Franchise 500 evaluation, which analyzes more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

"In a competitive franchise landscape, it is an honor to be recognized as a promising emerging brand. SkyRun offers a unique business opportunity in a fast-growing industry," SkyRun CEO Lukas Krause said. "Recognitions such as this one are proof that we're building something special."

With the vacation rental economy being one of the fastest-growing segments of the travel industry, entrepreneurs of all calibers are looking for effective, saleable means to gain involvement. Which has fueled the record expansion of the SkyRun franchise in recent years, helping the brand stake its claim as a leader in the franchise travel space.

"Our team is celebrating SkyRun's 20th anniversary this month, and the windfall of award recognition the franchise has received in the first half of the year has only made the milestone more significant," said Krause. "As a top emerging franchise, we will only continue to shape and influence the development of our industry, making the vacation rental market more accessible to entrepreneurs than ever before."

To learn more about SkyRun Vacation Rentals and its franchise opportunities, visit www.skyrun.com/franchising.

ABOUT SKYRUN VACATION RENTALS

SkyRun is a rapidly growing vacation rental property management franchise with over 1,300 homes under management in over 40 independently owned and operated locations. The brand represents the best of both worlds when it comes to vacation rental management by combining the advantages of local ownership and management with the efficiency, technology, and support of a national brand. Most recently, the franchise was named by Entrepreneur magazine as one of the Fast-Growing Franchises in North America, as well as being one of the country's Top-Emerging Franchises. Whether you are a guest, a homeowner, or a franchisee—with SkyRun, your vacation rental dreams can become a reality sooner than you think.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Conner Gossel

Fishman Public Relations

[email protected] or (937) 545-9812

SOURCE SkyRun Vacation Rentals