Entrepreneurs Ages 13+ Invited to Compete for $25K and Mentorship With Daymond John in Colossal's Entrepreneur of Impact Competition

The nationwide fundraising campaign supporting nonprofit GENYOUth returns after raising over $2.7 million in 2025

PHOENIX, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colossal, the leading professional fundraiser for purpose-driven online competitions, is proud to announce that the viral competition celebrating entrepreneurs is back! Entrepreneur of Impact, hosted by "The People's Shark," Daymond John, founder of FUBU and investor on ABC's Shark Tank, is a nationwide campaign that invites entrepreneurs ages 13+ to compete for mentorship, and a $25,000 prize while supporting national nonprofit GENYOUth.

Get a one-on-one mentoring session with Daymond John.

Now in its second year, the savvy competition powered by Colossal connects emerging entrepreneurs with industry leaders, exclusive learning opportunities, and the opportunity to gain exposure on a national level. One standout will be crowned the 2026 Entrepreneur of Impact, earning a grand prize package that includes:

$25,000

A one-on-one mentoring session with Daymond John

A two-page advertorial in Entrepreneur Magazine

National recognition as the Entrepreneur of Impact

Participants will also gain access to exclusive workshops led by industry experts, helping them refine their ideas, scale their businesses, and amplify their missions.

Colossal Supports GENYOUth

At the same time, the competition raises awareness and support for GENYOUth, a mission-driven organization dedicated to helping students thrive by increasing access to healthy school meals and physical activity programs in schools nationwide.

Through the competition's public voting model, supporters can cast one free vote every 24 hours for their favorite entrepreneur, with additional votes available by donation that directly benefit GENYOUth. Each vote helps advance participants through the competition while contributing to a broader social mission: ensuring schoolchildren thrive by living well-nourished and physically active lives.

To date, GENYOUth has helped provide more than 40 million students nationwide with access to nutrition and physical activity programs that help them learn, grow, and succeed. Last year, the inaugural Entrepreneur of Impact competition raised more than $2.7 million to support the organization's work.

"Colossal has created something truly special in the Entrepreneur of Impact competition — a platform that celebrates purpose-driven leaders while advancing our mission to ensure every child has access to the nutrition and physical activity they need to thrive," said Ann Marie Krautheim, CEO of GENYOUth. "We are deeply grateful for Colossal's partnership. Because of their support, more children are gaining access to healthy meals, joyful movement, and school environments that help them learn, grow, and succeed."

Daymond John Brings Passion for Purpose-Driven Entrepreneurship

Known as "The People's Shark," Daymond John has built his career supporting entrepreneurs who are solving real-world problems and creating meaningful change.

"When I built FUBU, it wasn't just about selling clothes — it was about giving a voice to a community that didn't see themselves represented," John said. "That's why I'm partnering again with Colossal for the Entrepreneur of Impact competition to find entrepreneurs building businesses that matter."

Last year's winner, Madiha Chan, credits her mentoring session with John as a powerful milestone. Based in San Francisco, Chan runs Just B Cosmetics, a beauty brand she founded in 2020 to create smarter, more inclusive makeup for brown-skinned women.

"Our time with Daymond John was deeply affirming on both a personal and strategic level. The idea that when beauty products don't work for brown women, we're often made to believe that we need to fix ourselves, rather than the industry fixing its products… reinforced that Just B isn't just filling a gap in the market; we're solving a critical and deeply personal problem. From a business perspective… his feedback was that the business has strong bones and a thoughtful foundation for scale," said Chan.

She reports that Just B is on track to increase revenue by 56% this year.

The Power of Purpose-Driven Competitions

Behind Entrepreneur of Impact—and a growing number of online fundraising competitions—is Colossal, a company that builds and runs large-scale awareness campaigns celebrating individual achievement while supporting national causes.

Each competition honors standout competitors with life-changing prizes while raising funds for charities in a way that goes beyond traditional philanthropy. Participants gain a platform to showcase their stories, build confidence, inspire others, and create meaningful social impact.

Since 2022, Colossal has facilitated more than $207 million in fundraising for DTCare, which distributes funds to vetted charitable organizations like GENYOUth.

Registration Information

Entrepreneurs interested in participating can register for free and learn more at:

https://entrepreneurofimpact.org .

About Colossal

Colossal is a professional fundraiser redefining modern philanthropy through purpose-driven online competitions that raise money for charity. With a mission to inspire people to advocate for themselves and those in need, Colossal empowers individuals to pursue their passions, rally their communities, and compete for once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, all while driving meaningful charitable impact where giving wins. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Since 2022, Colossal has raised over $207 million to support DTCare. Annual competitions include Baby of the Year, America's Favorite Pet, America's Favorite Teacher, Youth Athlete of the Year, and more. Learn more at colossal.org and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

About GENYOUth

GENYOUth is a 501c3 national nonprofit dedicated to helping school children thrive by living a well-nourished and physically active life. A catalyst for youth health and wellness, GENYOUth has supported over 77,000 U.S. schools to equip them with the resources needed to ensure millions of children have equitable access to nutrition and physical activity. As part of the Action for Healthy Kids Network, GENYOUth convenes a network of private and public partners, including Fortune 100 companies and foundations, to ensure all children are nourished and active to be their best selves. Committed to ending student hunger and promoting physical activity, GENYOUth provides grants that increase access to healthy school meals for food insecure students and empower kids to develop lifelong healthy habits through movement and activity. To learn more and support GENYOUth, visit www.GENYOUthnow.org and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

