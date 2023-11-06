ENTRIES FOR THE 1000 MIGLIA 2024 HAVE OPENED

News provided by

Mille Miglia

06 Nov, 2023, 10:01 ET

IT WILL BE POSSIBLE TO ENTER FROM 7 NOVEMBER 2023 TO 16 JANUARY 2024. ACCEPTANCE WILL BE CONFIRMED BY 12 APRIL

BRESCIA, Italy, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From 12.00 on Tuesday 7 November, entries will finally be open for the 42nd re-enactment of the Red Arrow, which will be held from 11 to 15 June 2024. 

Continue Reading
1000 Miglia – The Most Beautiful Race In The World
1000 Miglia – The Most Beautiful Race In The World

An anti-clockwise direction for this edition of the Most Beautiful Race In The World, replicating the choice made in 2021 and as it was in 14 of the 24 editions of the 1000 Miglia speed edition. Absolute novelty is the passage to Genoa, European Capital of Sport 2024. Moreover, after the historic passage of the last edition, Piedmont will become a pivotal region for the 1000 Miglia 2024, and Turin will be a leg city for the first time.

After the start from Brescia in the afternoon of Tuesday 11 June and the crossing through Bergamo, Novara and Vercelli, the first leg will end right in Turin.

On the second day, the convoy will head south down the Langhe and through the centre of Alba before stopping for lunch in Genoa. After the stop, the race will leave the Riviera di Levante in the direction of the Tyrrhenian coast, and will arrive in Viareggio, for the finish of the second day of the race.       

The third leg will pass through Lucca, then return to the coast at Livorno and continue until the lunch break in Castiglione della Pescaia. In the afternoon, the cars will pass through Grosseto and descend along Lake Bolsena before ending the day with the traditional parade in Via Veneto in Rome.         

On the fourth day, the crews will drive up to Orvieto before stopping for lunch in Solomeo. From here, they will depart towards Siena and Prato. Before reaching the leg finale in Bologna, drivers and navigators will cross the Futa and Raticosa passes. From Bologna, the final leg will pass Ferrara, and again Lake Garda with the Valtenesi and Salò before the classic parade in Viale Venezia in Brescia. 

In order to apply for entry, cars must be in possession of, or have applied for, a certificate from the Registro 1000 Miglia and may only be admitted if the certificate is obtained.

Entries will close at 16.00 on Tuesday 16 January 2024. Acceptance will be confirmed by 12 April.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267639/1000_Miglia.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267638/1000_Miglia_2024_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Mille Miglia

Also from this source

LA QUATRIÈME ÉDITION DU 1000 MIGLIA WARM UP U.S.A. EST ARRIVÉE

LA QUATRIÈME ÉDITION DU 1000 MIGLIA WARM UP U.S.A. EST ARRIVÉE

Tout est prêt pour le début du 1000 Miglia Warm Up USA, l'événement se déroulant dans la région de Washington a été créé dans le but de consolider la ...
LLEGA LA CUARTA EDICIÓN DEL 1000 MIGLIA WARM UP USA

LLEGA LA CUARTA EDICIÓN DEL 1000 MIGLIA WARM UP USA

Todo está listo para el inicio del 1000 Miglia Warm Up USA, el evento en el área Washington DC diseñado para consolidar la marca 1000 Miglia en los...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Sporting Events

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

General Sports

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.