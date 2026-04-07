Entro Appoints Fred Thwainy as Global Director, Brand Experience

Design and brand experience leader to guide Entro's global brand evolution and redefine the firm's experiential design offerings

NEW YORK and TORONTO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Entro Communications ("Entro"), a global leader in branded environments, wayfinding and placemaking, today announced the appointment of Fred Thwainy as Global Director, Brand Experience.

In this global leadership role, Thwainy will oversee the evolution of Entro's brand across all studios and markets, helping shape the firm's next chapter as it expands beyond wayfinding into a broader multidisciplinary design practice. Reporting to Chief Creative Officer Hunter Tura, Thwainy will lead Entro's global brand strategy and brand experience initiatives, shaping holistic, integrated strategies and robust solutions designed to optimize overall experience, enable data-driven insights, and deliver measurable impact for clients.

"Our mission is to author the new experiential age, and Fred brings a rare combination of strategic brand thinking and deep spatial design expertise," said John Campanella, CEO of Entro. "His experience will usher in a new way of arriving at meaningful solutions that provide impact and provocation. Fred's talent, instinct, and expertise are exactly what we need to advance our data-led, results-driven, and design-forward solutions."

Thwainy is an award-winning design and brand experience leader whose work spans experiential design, architecture, retail environments, and large-scale brand activations. Prior to joining Entro, he served as Head of Design at ASTOUND Group, where he led creative direction for global experiential projects including Google's experiential activations and brand experiences for Formula 1, PayPal, and more. Earlier in his career, he was Associate Creative Director at Jackman Reinvents and Senior Designer at Bruce Mau Design, where he worked on high-profile initiatives including the experience and environmental design for Samsung 837 and Samsung retail environments.

"I am so excited to be reunited with Fred and to build our long-term creative partnership. His unique interdisciplinary approach, combined with depth of talent and intelligence, is going to help advance the Entro mission, and help create innovative design solutions for leading global organizations," adds Hunter Tura.

Throughout his career, Thwainy has collaborated with leading global organizations including Google, Sonos, Adidas, Hyundai, Lululemon, and Airbnb, helping translate brand strategy into immersive environments and experiences that connect organizations with their audiences.

"Entro occupies a unique space at the intersection of brand experience, architecture, and design strategy," said Thwainy. "I'm excited to work alongside Hunter, John, and the team to help lead Entro's global brand evolution, shaping how the firm expresses its ideas in space, storytelling, and design while elevating the aesthetic and experiential caliber of the work across our studios worldwide."

Thwainy holds a Master in Landscape Architecture from the Harvard Graduate School of Design, completed with cross-registration at Harvard Business School, and an Honours Bachelor of Arts with Distinction from the University of Toronto.

About Entro Communications

Entro is a globally recognized experiential design firm specializing in placemaking, wayfinding, and branded environments. With offices in New York, Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver, Entro partners with leading organizations worldwide across healthcare, sports and entertainment, transportation, aviation, education, corporate/commercial, cultural, and civic sectors to create spaces that connect, inspire, and engage--now leveraging digital and data-driven technologies to shape the future of user experience and brand engagement.

CONTACT: Russell Pollard, [email protected]

SOURCE Entro Communications