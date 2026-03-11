Entro Launches Proprietary AI, Data, and Research Capabilities to bolster ROI in Experiential Design

New white paper "Designing with Intelligence" introduces an evidence-based framework for smarter, more intuitive wayfinding and experiential environments

NEW YORK and TORONTO, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Entro Communications ("Entro"), a global leader in experiential branding and wayfinding design, today announced the release of its new white paper, Designing with Intelligence, an overview of how technology, neuroscience, and spatial science are reshaping the way both branded and built environments are designed, navigated, and experienced.

As the complexity of designing environments continues to increase, traditional design approaches alone are no longer sufficient. Designing with Intelligence outlines Entro's integrated, proprietary methodology for understanding human behavior, perception, and decision-making in space— with data-informed tools to complement design intuition and improve user experience. Entro's unique methodology brings objective data to inform design decisions. These technologies are particularly useful in large-scale, complex environments, such as airports, transit systems, sports venues, and mixed-use developments.

For example, at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE), Entro used pedestrian flow modeling to test how passengers would move through different design options. The final design increased the number of areas able to comfortably handle high passenger density by 23%, helping the airport manage peak travel volumes more efficiently while maintaining passenger comfort.

"Designing with Intelligence underscores Entro's commitment to advancing experiential design through rigorous research, emerging technology, and human-centered thinking, ensuring that environments are not only visually compelling, but intuitively navigable and considerate of peoples' experiences," said Dr. Vedran Dzebic, Research Director, Entro. "Ultimately, we design experiences for people, so our work must be grounded in how they actually move, perceive, decide, and feel within a space."

The white paper introduces a suite of analytical and research technologies that allow Entro to predict, evaluate, and refine experiential outcomes with unprecedented clarity.

Their suite of products include:

EntroAQ (AI-Based Experience Evaluation): A proprietary artificial intelligence–driven tool that uses computer vision and machine learning to assess visual complexity, contrast, hierarchy, and legibility. It helps predict how clearly information is perceived and how an environment is likely to be experienced.





Together, these tools uniquely position Entro to move beyond just observation, surveys and focus groups, toward predictive, evidence-based design strategies that improve clarity, reduce stress, and enhance engagement across leading global brands and complex environments.

"Our mission is to author a new experiential age. We are developing and harnessing technologies that transform how we experience space—and each other. We are data-led, results-driven, and ROI obsessed and constantly asking ourselves, 'How can we make this better?'" says Entro's CEO, John Campanella.

The white paper is available for download at entro.com/news/entro-launches-proprietary-ai-data-and-research-capabilities-to-bolster-roi-in-experiential-design/.

About Entro Communications

Entro is a globally recognized experiential design firm specializing in placemaking, wayfinding, and branded environments. With offices in New York, Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver, Entro partners with leading organizations worldwide across healthcare, sports and entertainment, transportation, aviation, education, corporate/commercial, cultural, and civic sectors to create spaces that connect, inspire, and engage—now leveraging digital and data-driven technologies to shape the future of user experience and brand engagement.

SOURCE Entro Communications