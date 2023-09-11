Entry Period for Dream Championship 2023 Begins to Determine the No. 1 Player in the World! "Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team"

TOKYO, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team has kick-started the entry period for the Dream Championship 2023—the tournament that will determine the number one player in the world. Online Qualifiers will take place beginning Friday, September 15. See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/ ) for more information.

The Dream Championship is an official tournament for Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team hosted by KLab Inc. for players aged 18 years or older. The tournament will use the mobile game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team, which is available on the App Store, Google Play Store, and HUAWEI AppGallery.

The first Dream Championship was held in 2019 and this year marks its fifth installment which will be held exclusively online. The tournament was created as the ultimate chance for players to face off against strong opponents from all over the world to decide who is number one.

Dream Championship 2023 Overview

Competition Format

The entry period will begin from Friday, September 8 and the Online Qualifiers will be held in-game from Friday, September 15.

Players that get through Rounds 1 to 3 of the Online Qualifiers will advance to the Final Regional Qualifiers that consist of 3 blocks representing different regions of the world.

The 15 players* who emerge victorious from the Final Regional Qualifiers will be joined by the victor of last year's tournament for a combined total of 16 players to face off in the Dream Championship 2023 Finals to determine the ultimate champion.

The Final Regional Qualifiers and the Dream Championship 2023 Finals are scheduled to be broadcast on YouTube Live.

*5 of the best players from each block in the Final Regional Qualifiers will advance to the Dream Championship 2023 Finals.

*The fifth player chosen from each of the blocks in the Final Regional Qualifiers will be chosen through a single-elimination tournament where the 4 players who lost in the first round of each block will play against each other for the remaining spot.

Dates (Based in JST/UTC+9)

Online Qualifiers *Held in-game

Entry Period: From Friday, September 8 , 16:00 to Friday, September 15 , 13:59

, 16:00 to , 13:59 Round 1: From Friday, September 15 after maintenance ends to Friday, September 22 , 13:59

after maintenance ends to , 13:59 Round 2: From Friday, September 22 after maintenance ends to Friday, September 29 , 13:59

after maintenance ends to , 13:59 Round 3: From Friday, September 29 after maintenance ends to Friday, October 6 , 13:59

Final Regional Qualifiers *Broadcast on YouTube Live

Japan / Asia /Oceania Tournament: Saturday, October 21, 2023 from 18:00 to 22:30

/ /Oceania Tournament: from 18:00 to 22:30 American Tournament: Sunday, October 29, 2023 from 9:00 to 13:30

from 9:00 to 13:30 Europe /Africa Tournament: Saturday, November 4, 2023 from 18:00 to 22:30

Dream Championship 2023 Finals *Broadcast on YouTube Live

Day 1: Saturday, November 18, 2023 from 16:30 to 22:35

from 16:30 to 22:35 Day 2: Sunday, November 19, 2023 from 17:00 to 22:00

How to Register

During the entry period, players can enter the tournament by accessing the Dream Championship 2023 Entry page through the in-app home screen, and then clicking on the "Register" button.

*Conditions for participating apply such as being 18 years or older (as of September 1, 2023). For further details, please check the terms listed on the Dream Championship 2023 official website.

Prizes for Online Qualifiers

In the Online Qualifiers, players can receive match rewards and ranking-based prizes for each round played.

Match Rewards for Rounds 1 to 3

Dreamballs

(Up to 35 Dreamballs can be received per round.)

Ranking-Based Prizes

Groups Ranking First Place in Online Qualifier Rounds

Dream Championship 2023 In-Game Badge

Dreamballs

Tamotsu Ide

And more

Dream Championship 2023 Official Website:

https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/dcs/en/

For further details, fans are encouraged to keep an eye on the official Dream Championship website.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 11.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game

Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official X Account: @tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright:

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM

© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

SOURCE KLab Inc.