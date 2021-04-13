Enverus Enters Next Phase Of Growth With Agreement For Hellman & Friedman To Purchase A Majority Stake From Genstar Capital

Investment validates Enverus' industry leadership and significant expansions into predictive analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, renewable energy, power and ESG

AUSTIN, Texas, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enverus, the leading global energy data analytics and SaaS technology company, today announced an agreement for Hellman & Friedman (H&F), a premier global private equity firm, to acquire majority ownership of Enverus. Genstar Capital (Genstar), which has been Enverus' majority owner since 2018, will remain a significant shareholder following the transaction.

Enverus is the leading SaaS company solely dedicated to the world's largest market — energy. Enverus empowers companies to transform traditional decision making by accessing innovative cloud technology, machine learning/AI and industry-leading intellectual capital. With more than 1,400 professionals and 6,000 customers across the entire energy mix, Enverus supercharges the industry to deliver reliable, cleaner and more cost-effective energy to the globe. Our customers include 21 of the Top 25 Global Energy Companies, from E&P and midstream companies to power and utilities.

The investment marks a significant milestone for Enverus, enabling continued leadership, global growth and innovation.

"The investment from H&F and continued partnership with Genstar will enable Enverus to accelerate our development of market-leading software and analytics solutions for companies that serve the energy industry. H&F brings a wealth of experience in the software sector, and they are eager to support our vision of providing customers with the most accurate and actionable intelligence available so they can deliver energy to the world," said Jeff Hughes, chief executive officer of Enverus.

Hughes added, "The investment is a strong signal in support of Enverus' growth in predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities. We will continue helping our oil and gas customers break new ground with these technologies while also aggressively expanding them into renewable energy, power and ESG Analytics."

"We are seeing a technology revolution in the energy sector and Enverus is the clear leader providing world-class SaaS solutions and innovation," said Ben Farkas, partner at H&F. "The company's state-of-the-art platform offers robust technology and powerful analytics delivering mission-critical insights to the world's largest industry. This investment is an example of H&F's strategy to invest in high-quality, market-leading businesses with an impressive runway for growth. We are excited to partner with Jeff Hughes, the Enverus leadership team and Genstar, as the company continues to help customers leverage the full potential of this digital transformation."

"We have been extremely gratified by our partnership with the Enverus management team and their success combining a suite of product offerings and sophisticated data analytics platform for energy providers. Through organic growth and accretive acquisitions, Enverus has established itself as the technology leader in the energy market and we are excited to continue to support Enverus' growth trajectory in collaboration with H&F," added Eli Weiss, managing director at Genstar.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as financial advisor to Enverus and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP acted as legal advisor to Enverus. Credit Suisse acted as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal advisor to H&F.

About Enverus

Enverus is the leading energy SaaS company delivering highly-technical insights and predictive/prescriptive analytics that empower customers to make decisions that increase profit. Enverus' innovative technologies drive production and investment strategies, enable best practices for energy and commodity trading and risk management, and reduce costs through automated processes across critical business functions. Enverus is a strategic partner to more than 6,000 customers in 50 countries. Learn more at Enverus.com.

About Hellman & Friedman

Hellman & Friedman is a preeminent global private equity firm with a distinctive approach focused on investments in high-quality growth businesses. H&F seeks to partner with world-class management teams where its deep sector expertise, long-term orientation and collaborative partnership approach enable companies to flourish. Since its founding in 1984, H&F has raised over $50 billion of committed capital, invested in over 90 companies and is currently investing its ninth fund, with $16.5 billion of committed capital. Learn more about H&F's defining investment philosophy and approach to sustainable outcomes at www.hf.com.

About Genstar Capital

Genstar Capital (www.gencap.com) is a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high quality companies for over 30 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar works in partnership with its management teams and its network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Together with Genstar X and all active funds, Genstar currently has approximately $33 billion of assets under management and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the financial services, healthcare, industrials and software industries.

