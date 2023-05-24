Enverus releases annual Top 100 Private E&P Operators list

Continental Resources, Ascent Resources, Mewbourne Oil, Aethon Energy and Endeavor Energy lead in gross production, well count and drilling rigs

CALGARY, AB, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR), a subsidiary of Enverus, has released a list of the most prolific 100 private oil and gas producers in the U.S. based on gross operated production last year. Continental Resources, Ascent Resources, Mewbourne Oil, Aethon Energy and Endeavor Energy were listed as the top five private E&P companies, according to EIR.

Enverus Top 100 Private E&P Operator List (2022)
The list, compiled utilizing Enverus Foundations data, also includes a breakdown of liquids and gas production, total company well counts, recent rig programs and comparison to their rankings the previous year. It was a portion of the most recent Upstream Pulse from Enverus, a bi-monthly report that covers exploration and production, deals and capital markets for the North American and global oil and gas sector.

"Enverus is uniquely positioned to provide a list of private companies that investors and operators need to pay attention to. Public companies disclose capital plans and production volumes in regular financial filings, but private operators can fly under the radar. Private companies deliver a large proportion of domestic production and keeping a finger on their pulse can help forecast regional supply/demand imbalances," said Gibson Scott, head of Intelligence at EIR.

"Information on private companies can be limited, but not for Enverus. We've spent more than two decades innovating and developing solutions to become the leading energy-specialized technology partner with unrivalled analytics and network applications delivered across the entire energy ecosystem," Scott said.

Members of the media should contact Jon Haubert to schedule an interview with one of Enverus' expert analysts.

About Enverus

Enverus is the most trusted, energy-dedicated SaaS platform, offering real-time access to analytics, insights and benchmark cost and revenue data sourced from our partnerships to 98% of U.S. energy producers, and more than 35,000 suppliers. Our platform, with intelligent connections, drives more efficient production and distribution, capital allocation, renewable energy development, investment and sourcing, and our experienced industry experts support our customers through thought leadership, consulting and technology innovations. We provide intelligence across the energy ecosystem: renewables, oil and gas, financial institutions, and power and utilities, with more than 6,000 customers in 50 countries. Learn more at Enverus.com

About Enverus Intelligence Research

Enverus Intelligence Research, Inc. is a subsidiary of Enverus and publishes energy-sector research that focuses on the oil and natural gas industries and broader energy topics including publicly traded and privately held oil, gas, midstream and other energy industry companies, basin studies (including characteristics, activity, infrastructure, etc.), commodity pricing forecasts, global macroeconomics and geopolitical matters. Enverus Intelligence Research, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a foreign investment adviser.

