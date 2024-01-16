Enverus releases Top 50 Public E&P Operators of 2023

"Ranking public companies on the basis of gross operated production provides insights beyond operator press releases, investor relations presentations, earnings and other markers these companies use to tout their position in oil and gas and as a top operator," said Gibson Scott, head of Intelligence at Enverus Intelligence Research.

"Furthermore, production data across the U.S. states isn't always uniform or timely. Even public filings can be limited, but not for Enverus. We've spent more than two decades innovating and developing solutions to become the leading energy-specialized technology partner with unrivalled intelligence, analytics, and network applications delivered across the entire energy ecosystem," Scott said.

The list, compiled utilizing Enverus Foundations data, factors in last year's mergers which helped propel Exxon to number one in the ranking, features well breakdown by oil, liquids and gas production, total company well counts and recent rig count changes.

Request full list

Methodology: Production and ranking for both 1H23 and 2022 include all gross operated production from assets and companies acquired up to and including 11/02/23 as accounted for in Enverus' platform; as a result, all changes in rankings are based on organic production changes on the post-transacted assets. Oil production includes condensate. Primary Enverus Region refers to the region with the highest contribution to production and ranking in this table, not necessarily for the company as a whole. Rig numbers are as of 11/19/23. Numbers are subject to change because of lags in reporting.

About Enverus

Enverus is the most trusted, energy-dedicated SaaS platform, offering real-time access to analytics, insights and benchmark cost and revenue data sourced from our partnerships to 98% of U.S. energy producers, and more than 35,000 suppliers. Our platform, with intelligent connections, drives more efficient production and distribution, capital allocation, renewable energy development, investment and sourcing; and our experienced industry experts support our customers through thought leadership, consulting and technology innovations. We provide intelligence across the energy ecosystem: renewables, oil and gas, financial institutions, and power and utilities, with more than 6,000 customers in 50 countries. Learn more at Enverus.com.

SOURCE Enverus