Envestnet | MoneyGuide Introduces New Enhancements at Elevate 2026, Expanding Planning Strategies and Client Engagement Tools for Advisors

New artificial intelligence and modernized planning capabilities support more dynamic client conversations to help deepen relationships and drive better planning outcomes

BERWYN, Pa., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, the leading Adaptive WealthTech company, today announced a series of enhancements to Envestnet | MoneyGuide at its Elevate 2026 conference, aimed at helping financial advisors streamline workflows, address complex planning scenarios, and deliver more informed client conversations.

The latest updates are part of Envestnet's second technology release of 2026 (R2 2026), and introduce artificial intelligence capabilities, modernized planning tools, and new strategies designed to better reflect real-world financial planning needs. These enhancements complement the recent introduction of MoneyGuide's Dash solution, designed to address advisor time constraints and consumer hesitation to get started with financial planning. Dash reduces upfront data entry while preserving meaningful personalization, helping advisors engage prospects earlier and scale planning across a broader segment of their client base.

To learn more about these tech updates, please visit https://www.envestnet.com/product-release/our-spring-2026-moneyguide-release.

"Advisors are navigating increasingly complex client situations while balancing the need for efficiency and personalization," said Matt Wilson, Head of Business Strategy for Envestnet | MoneyGuide. "These enhancements are designed to help advisors quickly synthesize information, model more scenarios with precision, and maintain continuity across every client interaction."

Today at Envestnet Elevate, Mr. Wilson will lead a breakout session, "Innovation and Insight with MoneyGuide," beginning at 2:45 p.m. PDT. He will explore how MoneyGuide is helping advisors move beyond static plans to create ongoing, opportunity-driven conversations that deepen client relationships and drive growth. Mr. Wilson will also discuss how MoneyGuide's emerging capabilities from R2 2026 are designed to unlock new planning opportunities, including:

AI SPOTLIGHT - AI Summarize in Plan Notes: MoneyGuide's Plan Notes feature has been used on more than 21,000 plans to capture insights and updates for each client. With the new AI Summarize feature, advisors can automatically condense all notes tied to a plan into a single summary. This update is designed to streamline meeting preparation and support continuity across client conversations, helping advisors quickly focus on what matters most heading into each meeting.





MoneyGuide's Plan Notes feature has been used on more than 21,000 plans to capture insights and updates for each client. With the new AI Summarize feature, advisors can automatically condense all notes tied to a plan into a single summary. This update is designed to streamline meeting preparation and support continuity across client conversations, helping advisors quickly focus on what matters most heading into each meeting. Integration into Envestnet Wealth Management Platform: A MoneyGuide integration now brings client financial plan data, such as risk, held-away accounts, goals and net worth, directly into the Wealth Management Platform, so it can be seen within proposal workflows, new ISP documents and client records. This integration – which supports what advisors have requested – enables smarter, more holistic planning and proposal decisions, and synchronized workflow management.





A MoneyGuide integration now brings client financial plan data, such as risk, held-away accounts, goals and net worth, directly into the Wealth Management Platform, so it can be seen within proposal workflows, new ISP documents and client records. This integration – which supports what advisors have requested – enables smarter, more holistic planning and proposal decisions, and synchronized workflow management. Asset Allocation Modernization: The Asset Allocation Plan has been redesigned to improve usability and calculation precision. Advisors can now support a broader range of planning scenarios, and run analyses at the client, household, or any related participant or entity level. This additional flexibility helps advisors adapt planning discussions as client situations evolve, without requiring workarounds.





The Asset Allocation Plan has been redesigned to improve usability and calculation precision. Advisors can now support a broader range of planning scenarios, and run analyses at the client, household, or any related participant or entity level. This additional flexibility helps advisors adapt planning discussions as client situations evolve, without requiring workarounds. Benefits of Strategies: The new Benefits of Strategies helps advisors illustrate the value of a recommendation beyond probability of success alone. Advisors can compare key metrics such as end-of-plan assets, estimated federal taxes, Medicare premiums, Social Security benefits, and lifetime income gaps across tax planning, secure income, and Social Security strategies, all in one view.





The new Benefits of Strategies helps advisors illustrate the value of a recommendation beyond probability of success alone. Advisors can compare key metrics such as end-of-plan assets, estimated federal taxes, Medicare premiums, Social Security benefits, and lifetime income gaps across tax planning, secure income, and Social Security strategies, all in one view. Wealth Studios Snapshot: Advisors who subscribe to Wealth Studios can now share the Wealth Studios Snapshot directly with clients, helping them stay engaged and aligned between meetings.





Advisors who subscribe to Wealth Studios can now share the Wealth Studios Snapshot directly with clients, helping them stay engaged and aligned between meetings. Crummey Provisions in Trusts: A new Crummey Provisions setting gives advisors control over how gift exclusions apply within a trust. When enabled, all remainder beneficiaries are assumed to hold Crummey powers, and gifts to the trust use the annual exclusion. When disabled, the annual exclusion does not apply. This setting is available for Generic Irrevocable, Intentionally Defective Grantor, and Irrevocable Life Insurance Trusts, and can be configured in the About You section, trust creation strategies, and the Change Trust Remainder Beneficiary strategy.





A new Crummey Provisions setting gives advisors control over how gift exclusions apply within a trust. When enabled, all remainder beneficiaries are assumed to hold Crummey powers, and gifts to the trust use the annual exclusion. When disabled, the annual exclusion does not apply. This setting is available for Generic Irrevocable, Intentionally Defective Grantor, and Irrevocable Life Insurance Trusts, and can be configured in the About You section, trust creation strategies, and the Change Trust Remainder Beneficiary strategy. State QTIP Option: This new option in the Tax Assumptions section gives advisors greater flexibility when funding a Credit Shelter Trust (CST) in states where the estate exclusion falls below the federal limit. When enabled, the CST is funded up to the state exclusion, with the remainder directed to an additional trust – treated as a CST federally and a QTIP at the state level.





This new option in the Tax Assumptions section gives advisors greater flexibility when funding a Credit Shelter Trust (CST) in states where the estate exclusion falls below the federal limit. When enabled, the CST is funded up to the state exclusion, with the remainder directed to an additional trust – treated as a CST federally and a QTIP at the state level. New Strategies for Supporting Real-World Planning: Advisors regularly encounter client situations that don't fit neatly into standard planning assumptions. This release adds new strategies designed to help model those real-world scenarios more clearly and explain tradeoffs with confidence:



Real Estate Depreciation and Recapture Delay RMD Strategy Schedule Non-Cash Deductions Deferred Compensation Distribution Strategy (NQDC)

Advisors regularly encounter client situations that don't fit neatly into standard planning assumptions. This release adds new strategies designed to help model those real-world scenarios more clearly and explain tradeoffs with confidence:

The full Envestnet Elevate 2026 agenda is available at https://www.envestnet.com/event/elevate/agenda/.

To schedule a demo of any R2 Tech Release update, contact your Envestnet relationship manager or visit https://www.envestnet.com/schedule-demo.

About Envestnet

Envestnet is the leading Adaptive WealthTech company that helps advisors meet the moment with its comprehensive technology, insights, and industry-leading support. This empowers advisors to make smart decisions throughout every step of a client's financial life. Backed by 25 years of experience and $7.0 trillion in platform assets, Envestnet is trusted by over a third of all financial advisors across many leading banks, wealth managers, brokerages, and RIAs.

For a deeper dive into how Envestnet is shaping the future of financial advice, visit www.envestnet.com. Stay connected with us for the latest updates and insights on LinkedIn and X (Envestnet_).

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the holding company, Envestnet, Inc.

SOURCE Envestnet