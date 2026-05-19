Envestnet Wealth Solutions Expands Alternative Investment Access, Enhances Platform Flexibility, and Marks Milestones Across ActivePassive and Purpose-Driven Investing at Elevate 2026

BERWYN, Pa., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, the leading Adaptive WealthTech company, today announced a series of enhancements and milestones across its Wealth Solutions business, reinforcing its commitment to helping advisors deliver more personalized, scalable investment strategies. Showcased on the mainstage and throughout sessions at its annual Elevate 2026 conference, the enhancements improve scalability for managing alternative investments and fixed income allocations, helping advisors operate more efficiently while meeting increasingly sophisticated client needs.

"Advisor, home office, and investor needs are evolving, and our focus is on meeting that moment with a robust, flexible lineup of investment management solutions – expanding access to alternative investments and deepening portfolio construction capabilities," said Dana D'Auria, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Group President of Wealth Solutions at Envestnet. "We remain focused on giving advisors the tools they need to deliver more personalized, scalable outcomes for their clients."

Since introducing Unified Managed Account (UMA)-eligible interval funds in March, Envestnet has expanded its lineup to nearly 30 strategies spanning private credit and infrastructure. Envestnet oversees all aspects of interval fund management within the UMA, including research, trading, rebalancing, tax-loss harvesting, and model updates, providing advisors and their clients with a more comprehensive and unified view of portfolio performance. The roster is expected to continue growing throughout the year, increasing advisor access to diversified private market exposures within a unified framework. Envestnet also has plans to introduce the first tranche of PMC-approved qualitative funds later this year, further strengthening its curated offering of alternative investments made available through its Wealth Management Platform.

Envestnet's second technology release of 2026 (R2 2026) also introduced greater model-level flexibility, interoperability with bond sleeves and external sleeves, and expanded Service Request coverage, each of which upgrades the scalability of its Advisor Traded Sleeve technology for alternative investments and fixed income securities.

Celebrating Three Years of ActivePassive Innovation

This month marks the three-year anniversary of the launch of Envestnet | PMC's ActivePassive ETFs, which debuted with a memorable opening at the New York Stock Exchange. Since launch, these investment vehicles – which embody PMC's ActivePassive investment philosophy combining the benefits of traditional active investments with low-cost passive investments – have served as core building blocks within the flagship ActivePassive PMC ETF Fund Strategist Portfolios.

Today, the ActivePassive PMC ETF portfolios span more than 27,000 accounts and represent $4.84 billion in assets under management. Over the past 12 months alone, assets have grown by approximately $1 billion, with 4,400 net new accounts. 1

To learn more about ActivePassive PMC ETF Portfolios, please visit https://www.activepassive.com/.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call 1-800-617-0004 or visit our website at www.activepassive.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are subject to risks similar to those of stocks, such as market risk. Investing in ETFs may bear indirect fees and expenses charged by ETFs in addition to its direct fees and expenses, as well as indirectly bearing the principal risks of those ETFs. Income (bond) ETFs are subject to interest rate risk which is the risk that debt securities in a fund's portfolio will decline in value because of increases in market interest rates.

Investments that utilize an ActivePassive strategy carry specific risks that investors should consider before investing in ActivePassive portfolios. In certain market conditions, combining active and passive investment strategies may lose value or underperform fully active or fully passive strategies. ActivePassive investment strategies are also subject to the risks of both active and passive investment strategies. Active investment strategies are subject to active risk. Active risk arises by deviating a portfolio or investment away from its passive benchmark through portfolio management decisions that are made by either humans or software which are subject to error and/or bias. Passive investment strategies have the risk of not closely tracking the performance of the underlying index they seek to replicate. While attempting to track an index, passive investments often do not consider a company's profitability, financial health, or growth potential in their investment selection criteria.

The funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside is not affiliated with Envestnet.

"These portfolios continue to serve as key building blocks for advisors seeking diversified, cost-efficient core allocations," added Ms. D'Auria.

Advancing Purpose-Driven Investing

During her mainstage keynote, Ms. D'Auria emphasized the growing importance of Purpose-Driven Investing (PDI) as a way for advisors to personalize client portfolios around non-financial goals.

Envestnet's PDI offering supports a broad spectrum of investor objectives, including aligning portfolios with personal values or principles, targeting measurable impact outcomes, and incorporating legacy considerations into investment strategies.

"These solutions equip advisors across the entire investment lifecycle — from research and portfolio construction to security selection, account reporting, and proxy voting — enabling more meaningful client engagement and customization," concluded Ms. D'Auria.

The full Envestnet Elevate 2026 agenda is available at https://www.envestnet.com/event/elevate/agenda/.

To schedule a demo of any R2 Tech Release update, contact your Envestnet relationship manager or visit https://www.envestnet.com/schedule-demo.

Alternative Investments may have complex terms and features that are not easily understood and are not suitable for all investors. You should conduct your own due diligence to ensure you understand the features of the product before investing. Envestnet and its affiliates do not provide research or product oversight on alternative investments. As with all investments, there is no assurance that alternative investment strategies will achieve their objectives or protect against losses.

About Envestnet

Envestnet is the leading Adaptive WealthTech company that helps advisors meet the moment with its comprehensive technology, insights, and industry-leading support. This empowers advisors to make smart decisions throughout every step of a client's financial life. Backed by 25 years of experience and $7.0 trillion in platform assets, Envestnet is trusted by over a third of all financial advisors across many leading banks, wealth managers, brokerages, and RIAs.

For a deeper dive into how Envestnet is shaping the future of financial advice, visit www.envestnet.com. Stay connected with us for the latest updates and insights on LinkedIn and X (Envestnet_).

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the holding company, Envestnet, Inc.

1 Data as of 3/31/26

SOURCE Envestnet