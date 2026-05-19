Envestnet Unveils Trading, Reporting, and Technology Enhancements to Its Tamarac Platform, Live from the Mainstage at Elevate 2026

Second Technology Release of 2026 Features Updates to Elevate Advisor Efficiency, Security, and Optimize the Client Experience

BERWYN, Pa., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, the leading Adaptive WealthTech company, today announced the latest product enhancements on its Tamarac platform, delivering new capabilities designed to help financial advisors manage liquidity with greater precision, strengthen security controls, and provide a more seamless, engaging client experience. The Tamarac technology updates are being featured during live demos at Envestnet's signature client event, Elevate 2026.

"These latest updates reflect our ongoing commitment to building tools that align with how advisors work every day," said Ryan Bamert, Principal Director, Product Management for Tamarac at Envestnet. "Advisors are balancing increasingly complex portfolio management needs with rising client expectations around transparency, access, and security. This technology release introduces practical enhancements that help advisors operate more efficiently while improving the overall client experience."

To learn more about these R2 tech updates, please visit https://www.envestnet.com/product-release/our-spring-2026-tamarac-release-manage-liquidity-strengthen-security.

Today at Envestnet Elevate, Ryan Bamert, Principal Director of Product Management at Envestnet, and Nate Johnson, Product Management Director for Tamarac, will host "Envestnet Tamarac Roadmap: Enhancements for 2026 and Beyond," beginning at 11:10 a.m. PST. They will discuss the latest enhancements across the Tamarac platform and what to expect in the year ahead, including:

Tamarac Trading

Manage Liquidity More Precisely with Security Reserves: Users can set a security reserve goal amount and thresholds, just as they would a cash reserve. The difference with this feature is that it allows Tamarac Trading to intelligently sell from the security reserve to the extent of the lower threshold to fund sweep cash before selling from the rest of the portfolio. Any amount above the reserve goal continues to behave like a normal holding and remains available for trading, modeling, and funding directed trades. Security reserves can now be used at any time.

Tamarac Trading, Accounts, and Securities Pages Available During Sync: Users now have access to Trading, along with Accounts and Securities pages while a sync is in progress – adding to Report Studio, Unified Client Portal, and most Dynamic reports.

Tamarac Reporting

Managing Shared Access for Reports, Sections, and Modules in Report Studio: Report Studio now gives users more control over who can see shared content. When users make a report, section, or module public, they can choose exactly who can access it. If they have the appropriate permissions, they can see a new Manage access link when they select Mark as publicly accessible. This feature lets users share access with certain Resource Sets, user groups, or individual people. Resource sets can be created in Report Studio, while users or user groups are managed outside of it. Users can change access while editing a report, section, or module, or from the main Report Studio page.

Additional Report Studio Enhancements: Envestnet's subsequent release later this month will introduce Bar and Line Charting, Allocation Over Time views, Resizable Modules within Sections, a Pivot Table Summary format option, Tiles/KPI Module, Transactions Table Module, Alternatives Data Points calculated for non-manual securities, and Mobile Responsive Design for dynamic output.

Client Portal

News Page in Client Portal: The Client Portal now offers a configurable News page powered by RSS feeds, accessible from the left navigation pane. Users can view curated articles with enhanced reliability, and the Portal provides clear error messages for invalid feeds. The News page displays RSS feed groups as tabs. Each group shows up to 100 articles, sorted by the newest first. Selecting "Read More" opens an article in a right-side flyout, and the layout adapts to desktop, tablet, and mobile devices.

New Bond Analysis Bar Chart Widget: The Unified Client Portal now includes the Bond Analysis Bar Chart widget, which shows bond maturities by year. Users can customize the chart title, and the widget updates automatically as data changes. The widget also allows users to set an as-of date and integrates with the reporting platform to show selected security types, accounts, and dates.

Upcoming MoneyGuide Goals Visible in the Client Portal: The new Upcoming MoneyGuide Goals widget is now available on the Home page in the Client Portal. This configurable widget enables clients to view upcoming goal events, enhancing the visibility and accessibility of their MoneyGuide plans.

Bulk Document Upload and Download for the Client Portal: If an advisor's clients need to send or receive statements, tax documents, or onboarding materials, Bulk actions make the process faster. With this release, clients can upload or download multiple documents at one time in the Client Portal.

Tamarac CRM

Tamarac CRM users can now:

Standardize client offboarding with Power Automate Flows

Identify uploaded portal documents more easily in external event logs

Track client reviews more efficiently with Key Dates enhancements

View full Schwab alert details directly in Tamarac CRM

Explore new and expanded Help Center content, via HubSpot's integration with Tamarac CRM

"We'll continue to evolve the Tamarac platform based on client feedback, to ensure Tamarac remains a trusted partner in helping advisors deliver better outcomes for their clients, and for their business," concluded Mr. Bamert.

The full Envestnet Elevate 2026 agenda is available at https://www.envestnet.com/event/elevate/agenda/.

To schedule a demo of any R2 Tech Release update, contact your Envestnet relationship manager or visit https://www.envestnet.com/schedule-demo.

About Envestnet

Envestnet is the leading Adaptive WealthTech company that helps advisors meet the moment with its comprehensive technology, insights, and industry-leading support. This empowers advisors to make smart decisions throughout every step of a client's financial life. Backed by 25 years of experience and $7.0 trillion in platform assets, Envestnet is trusted by over a third of all financial advisors across many leading banks, wealth managers, brokerages, and RIAs.

For a deeper dive into how Envestnet is shaping the future of financial advice, visit www.envestnet.com. Stay connected with us for the latest updates and insights on LinkedIn and X (Envestnet_).

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the holding company, Envestnet, Inc.

SOURCE Envestnet