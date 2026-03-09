Envestnet | MoneyGuide Launches Dash, Further Simplifying & Streamlining the Planning Experience

Powerful Prospecting Tool Delivers a Clear Snapshot of a Client's Situation Using Just Five Essential Data Points

As Part of its Most Recent Quarterly Tech Updates, Envestnet Enhances Retirement Income

and Tax Planning Capabilities in MoneyGuide

BERWYN, Pa., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, the Adaptive WealthTech company, today announces the rollout of its new proprietary Dash solution, available within Envestnet | MoneyGuide, designed to guide prospects and under advised clients to engage with advisors, and begin planning discussions with minimal data-gathering upfront. The rollout, and other recent enhancements to MoneyGuide, are part of Envestnet's first quarterly technology update of 2026.

Dash complements MoneyGuide's broader ecosystem of planning tools by offering a personalized, retirement-focused entry point that balances speed and data quality – bridging the gap between quick calculators and comprehensive financial plans. Advisors can learn how to use Dash for prospecting and early-stage planning during a live webinar on Thursday, March 12, from 2-3 p.m. ET. Register here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/#register/8756371419095833437.

Dash was designed to address two of the biggest barriers to financial planning today: limited advisor time and consumer hesitation to get started. By reducing upfront data entry while preserving meaningful personalization, Dash helps advisors engage prospects earlier and scale planning across a broader segment of their client base.

"Dash is the latest innovative solution we have developed to simplify the financial planning process through intuitive data entry, creating a minimal but meaningful approach for advisors to begin planning discussions with prospects – and quickly convert their interest into planning relationships," said Matt Wilson, Head of Business Strategy at Envestnet | MoneyGuide. "We are giving advisors the opportunity to turn their websites into their own prospecting engines, allowing site visitors to create basic financial plans in minutes and showing visitors how advisors can help them reach their goals. Additionally, Dash allows advisors to efficiently offer planning services to under advised or smaller clients, making it easier for these clients to connect and access guidance previously unavailable to them."

Dash, which can be offered on advisory firms' websites, captures essential data points to provide advisors with a clear snapshot of a prospective client's financial situation – delivering a simple but meaningful starting point for planning conversations:

Names and Ages

Employment Income

Personalized Goals

Investable Assets and Contribution Details

Basic Household Risk Score

Designed for both prospects as well as smaller or under advised clients, Dash functions as a powerful prospecting and light-planning tool – guiding users toward advisors without asking them to enter a full data profile at the beginning.

Dash's easy-to-navigate user interface provides:

Smart Defaults: In addition to longevity and Social Security income, pre-filled values for retirement age and goals – including health care, travel and extra spending, and risk preferences – make it easy to begin planning immediately. Clients can personalize these defaults to reflect their unique circumstances, transforming curiosity into action.

In addition to longevity and Social Security income, pre-filled values for retirement age and goals – including health care, travel and extra spending, and risk preferences – make it easy to begin planning immediately. Clients can personalize these defaults to reflect their unique circumstances, transforming curiosity into action. Interactive Guidance: Dash uses visual cues, on-screen guidance, and real-time feedback to walk users through planning moments. An Insights Panel nudges prospects toward education, relevant services, or advisor engagement related to topics such as long-term care, Social Security timing, and digital account opening.

Dash uses visual cues, on-screen guidance, and real-time feedback to walk users through planning moments. An Insights Panel nudges prospects toward education, relevant services, or advisor engagement related to topics such as long-term care, Social Security timing, and digital account opening. Dynamic Progress Indicators: As prospects enter data, their visual progress meters update in real time to reinforce momentum.

As prospects enter data, their visual progress meters update in real time to reinforce momentum. Integration with MoneyGuide and CRMs: With a single click, Dash data flows directly into complete MoneyGuide plans – eliminating re-keying and enabling advisors to seamlessly transition prospects from self-directed dashboards to advisor-led planning. Dash also supports CRM integrations and unique identifiers to link households, prospects, and advisors.

With a single click, Dash data flows directly into complete MoneyGuide plans – eliminating re-keying and enabling advisors to seamlessly transition prospects from self-directed dashboards to advisor-led planning. Dash also supports CRM integrations and unique identifiers to link households, prospects, and advisors. Seamless Workflow Transition: Dash can easily support, and transition between, self-directed dashboards and advisor-led planning.

Dash complements MoneyGuide's broader ecosystem of planning tools by offering a personalized, retirement-focused entry point that balances speed and data quality – bridging the gap between quick calculators and comprehensive financial plans.

Going forward, Envestnet plans to further incorporate Dash's intuitive design and guided experience into the broader platform as part of its ongoing evolution of the digital planning experience.

Q1 Tech Updates Include Additional Tools for Building Sophisticated Plans

Aside from Dash, Envestnet has also introduced other enhancements to MoneyGuide, which are designed to help advisors model retirement income strategies more accurately while aligning plans with evolving contribution and tax regulations. They include:

Inclusion of Retirement Income as Funding Source for Income Spending: Retirement Income will now appear as a separate funding source for each client in the Funds Used section of Annual Combined Details. The Retirement Income category will consist of the following sources:

Social Security Retirement Income Strategy Income

Retirement Income will now appear as a separate funding source for each client in the Funds Used section of Annual Combined Details. The Retirement Income category will consist of the following sources: Catch-Up Contributions for High-Wage Earners: In alignment with changes under the SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022, MoneyGuide users can now input prior-year wages for 401(k), 403(b), and 457 accounts to comply with Roth catch-up rule requirements. If an individual aged 50 or older reports prior-year wages exceeding $150,000 (adjusted for inflation), then all catch-up contributions must go to Roth, with business owners exempt from the rule.





In alignment with changes under the SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022, MoneyGuide users can now input prior-year wages for 401(k), 403(b), and 457 accounts to comply with Roth catch-up rule requirements. If an individual aged 50 or older reports prior-year wages exceeding $150,000 (adjusted for inflation), then all catch-up contributions must go to Roth, with business owners exempt from the rule. Annual Percentage Increases for Employer Retirement Plans: The option to specify an annual percentage increase, as well as a maximum cap on employee contributions, will be introduced for 401(k), 403(b), 457, SARSEP IRA, and SIMPLE IRA accounts, and MoneyGuide configurations and scenarios can accommodate them. These increase and cap options apply to both pre-tax and Roth contributions. Beginning the year after initial contributions, the employee's contribution percentage will automatically rise by the chosen increment each year until reaching the specified cap. Once the cap is reached, the contribution percentage will remain unchanged.



This update will be performed annually to ensure configurations and plans reflect current legislation related to qualified contribution limits, federal and state tax rates, and Social Security factors.

Q4 Tech Updates Help Turn Regulatory Complexity into Planning Clarity

In addition, Envestnet's fourth-quarter 2025 technology updates included enhancements to strengthen how advisors navigate regulatory change, tax strategy, estate complexity, and multi-source retirement income planning within MoneyGuide and Wealth Studios. These new features include:

Alignment with New Contribution & Cap Rules: MoneyGuide offers enhanced support for Roth catch-up contribution rules for high-wage earners, automatic modeling of annual contribution increases and caps across employer retirement plans, and new federal tax law updates reflecting age-based deductions for seniors and temporary changes to SALT deduction limits. Together, these updates allow advisors to show clients not just what the rules are, but how they influence cash flow, taxes, and long-term outcomes across multiple scenarios.





MoneyGuide offers enhanced support for Roth catch-up contribution rules for high-wage earners, automatic modeling of annual contribution increases and caps across employer retirement plans, and new federal tax law updates reflecting age-based deductions for seniors and temporary changes to SALT deduction limits. Together, these updates allow advisors to show clients not just what the rules are, but how they influence cash flow, taxes, and long-term outcomes across multiple scenarios. Raising the Bar for Tax-Aware Planning: With taxes now one of the largest variables in retirement success, MoneyGuide introduced new state-level tax modeling controls that give advisors greater precision when planning for retirement income. Advisors can now model state tax treatment for Social Security benefits, pension income, and qualified withdrawals, an increasingly important capability as clients relocate in retirement or manage income across jurisdictions.





With taxes now one of the largest variables in retirement success, MoneyGuide introduced new state-level tax modeling controls that give advisors greater precision when planning for retirement income. Advisors can now model state tax treatment for Social Security benefits, pension income, and qualified withdrawals, an increasingly important capability as clients relocate in retirement or manage income across jurisdictions. New Tax Planning Premiums View: A new Tax Planning Premiums View further strengthens advisor conversations by clearly illustrating how planning strategies can increase or decrease Medicare premiums and trigger IRMAA surcharges years later, to help clients understand the downstream consequences of taxable income decisions.





A new Tax Planning Premiums View further strengthens advisor conversations by clearly illustrating how planning strategies can increase or decrease Medicare premiums and trigger IRMAA surcharges years later, to help clients understand the downstream consequences of taxable income decisions. Deepening Estate and Legacy Planning Capabilities: According to the most recent projections from Cerulli Associates, the Great Wealth Transfer in the United States is expected to be the largest in history, with the total value of wealth changing hands through inheritance and gifting reaching roughly $124 trillion through 2048 1 . MoneyGuide and Wealth Studios brought significant estate-planning enhancements in the fourth quarter, including improved modeling of estate taxes at first death, more accurate probate treatment, detailed annual gift tracking, and clearer visibility into trust growth and beneficiary outcomes.



Wealth Studios expanded these capabilities further by introducing new trust principal distribution strategies, enhanced entity-level asset and business sale modeling, and greater flexibility in how trusts, businesses, and individuals interact within a plan. These updates allow advisors to model complex, multi-entity wealth strategies with a level of realism that mirrors how affluent families actually plan.





According to the most recent projections from Cerulli Associates, the Great Wealth Transfer in the United States is expected to be the largest in history, with the total value of wealth changing hands through inheritance and gifting reaching roughly $124 trillion through 2048 . MoneyGuide and Wealth Studios brought significant estate-planning enhancements in the fourth quarter, including improved modeling of estate taxes at first death, more accurate probate treatment, detailed annual gift tracking, and clearer visibility into trust growth and beneficiary outcomes. Wealth Studios expanded these capabilities further by introducing new trust principal distribution strategies, enhanced entity-level asset and business sale modeling, and greater flexibility in how trusts, businesses, and individuals interact within a plan. These updates allow advisors to model complex, multi-entity wealth strategies with a level of realism that mirrors how affluent families actually plan. More Flexible Cash-Flow and Balance-Sheet Modeling: Recognizing that real-world planning rarely follows a single funding path, Wealth Studios introduced support for multiple funding sources per expense, allowing advisors to control the order and mix of accounts used to fund major life events. Balance-sheet enhancements now provide clearer ownership-level summaries and customizable category ordering, improving both advisor efficiency and client understanding.



New usability improvements, including enhanced five-year cash-flow views and streamlined print outputs, ensure advisors can present complex plans clearly, whether in live meetings or client-ready reports.

"We consistently invest in our best-in-class technology to help advisors not only improve their financial planning capabilities, but also optimize outcomes for clients and grow their practices at scale," said Chris Todd, Chief Executive Officer of Envestnet. "Going forward into the next year and beyond, we will continue to evolve MoneyGuide's planning configurations to reflect regulatory changes and help advisors make informed decisions for their clients."

To learn more about these Q4 2025 and Q1 2026 MoneyGuide updates, or to schedule a demo, please visit http://www.moneyguide.com/ifa/Home/Trial or contact your Envestnet relationship manager.

About Envestnet

Envestnet is the Adaptive WealthTech company that helps advisors meet the moment with its comprehensive technology, insights, and industry-leading support. This empowers advisors to make smart decisions throughout every step of a client's financial life. Backed by 25 years of experience and $7.0 trillion in platform assets, Envestnet is trusted by over a third of all financial advisors across many leading banks, wealth managers, brokerages, and RIAs.

For a deeper dive into how Envestnet is shaping the future of financial advice, visit www.envestnet.com. Stay connected with us for the latest updates and insights on LinkedIn and X (Envestnet_).

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the holding company, Envestnet, Inc.

SOURCE Envestnet