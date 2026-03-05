Envestnet Accelerates Adaptive WealthTech Innovation & Advances Enterprise Data and AI Capabilities with First Platform Release of 2026

New Enhancements Advance Efficient Workflows, Greater Flexibility and AI-Driven Insights Across The Wealth Management Lifecycle

BERWYN, Pa., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, the leading Adaptive WealthTech company, has unveiled a series of platform enhancements as part of its first quarterly technology release of 2026. Reflecting direct feedback from advisors and home office users, the release strengthens workflow efficiency, increases customization, and embeds AI-powered actionable insights more deeply into everyday processes, enabling advisors to support smarter decision-making at every stage of a client's financial life.

"Our focus is simple: remove friction, surface smarter insights, and give advisors more flexibility in how they serve clients," said Chris Todd, Chief Executive Officer of Envestnet. "This release builds on our commitment to embedding intelligence directly into everyday workflows, helping firms operate more efficiently and deliver more personalized outcomes at scale."

Key Enhancements in the R1 2026 Release

Enhanced Decision Making Through Insights AI

The latest upgrade of Insights AI – Envestnet's conversational, agent-driven interface layered on top of its Decision Intelligence platform delivers enhanced advisor decision-making through a redesigned architecture that enables faster, more accurate responses through a sophisticated agentic architecture, and deeper analytical reasoning. The conversational interface allows advisors to benefit from secure direct data access, built-in compliance features, expanded platform knowledge, and persona-aware navigation. Key improvements include parallel processing for quicker insights, robust filtering for greater precision, and clear, structured answers to complex questions – streamlining workflows and supporting regulatory needs across the advisory firm.

Insights AI builds on Envestnet's Insights Engine, which generates over 25 million next-best actions daily to deliver even more personalized, scalable advisor support.

Built on agentic AI workflows, Insights AI aims to understand advisor intent and retrieves relevant data, reasons through options, and helps identify potential high-impact actions including:

Identifying underperforming products and tax-smart harvesting opportunities

Spotting asset consolidation opportunities from behavioral signals

Auto-generating meeting briefs based on client portfolios

Triggering proactive outreach around client milestones

Insights AI taps into firm-specific content and Envestnet's vast data set to enhance context, helping advisors deliver smarter, more timely advice. Firms actively leveraging non-managed insights such as account underperformance, concentration or high fees, and translating them into managed solutions when appropriate, show approximately 20% average year-over-year growth from 2023-2025, driven by steady increases in both accounts and assets converted to managed accounts1.

"These advancements further solidify Envestnet's position as a leader in enterprise data infrastructure and AI-powered solutions," added Todd. "As the wealth management landscape grows more complex, our commitment to delivering greater intelligence, efficiency, and governance has never been stronger. With this release, we're also empowering advisors to craft highly personalized, insights-driven proposals by providing real-time access to actionable insights during both new proposal creation and portfolio modification conversations."

More Flexible Proposal Documentation & Insights

Through the R1 release, advisors now have expanded control over the New Investment Strategy Proposal Document, with the ability to create new sections, rearrange pages, and reorganize content to better reflect their narrative for the client's proposal whether planning priorities, investment rationale, or personalized strategy discussions to ensure materials better align with each client relationship.

Proposal workflows are further strengthened with built-in insights that surface high fees, underperforming assets, and concentrated holdings directly within new proposals and strategy and modifications. These in-flow insights empower advisors to make data-driven recommendations in real time, without leaving the workflow.

Sleeve-level Trading & Smarter GTC Order Management

Wealth Trading now introduces in-platform alerts for good-'til-canceled (GTC) order exceptions, deep-linking advisors and trading teams directly into a dedicated GTC Exceptions view. Clear context, such as Account Terminated, Short Cash, Insufficient Position, or Rep Code Terminated, will allow teams to triage and resolve issues faster, reducing operational friction and helping keep client portfolios on track. Additional trading enhancements include expanded sleeve-level rebalancing capabilities.

Expanded UMA & Limited Trade Window Flexibility

Advisors can now incorporate eligible Limited Trade Window (LTW) securities directly into sponsor-traded UMA models, providing greater modeling flexibility while maintaining appropriate protections for restricted securities.

The updated LTW framework broadens eligible security types beyond traditional classifications and brings model building and trading alignment across admin- and sponsor-traded accounts. Real-time LTW insights are now surfaced directly within service requests, improving transparency and helping advisors proactively set expectations with clients.

Together, these enhancements demonstrate Envestnet's continued commitment to building adaptive technology that evolves alongside advisor needs, helping firms operate more efficiently, deliver more personalized strategies, and translate data into meaningful client outcomes.

