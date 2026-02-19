ENVESTNET APPOINTS RICH FRIEDBERG AS CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER

Innovation-Driven Cybersecurity And Enterprise Risk Leader To Strengthen Trust, Resilience, And Long-Term Growth Across The Leading Wealthtech Platform

BERWYN, Pa., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, the leading Adaptive WealthTech company, today announced the appointment of Rich Friedberg as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). The appointment reinforces Envestnet's continued investment in enterprise resilience, secure-by-design innovation, and disciplined cyber governance across its $7.4 trillion platform.

Rich Friedberg, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Envestnet

Friedberg joins Envestnet with more than 25 years of cybersecurity leadership experience across financial services, SaaS, and national security sectors. He is widely recognized for modernizing complex financial and data platforms through transformation initiatives that embed cybersecurity into enterprise strategy, risk management, and product development from the outset.

"Trust is the foundation of wealth management, and security is foundational to trust," said Chris Todd, Chief Executive Officer of Envestnet. "Rich brings deep expertise aligning cybersecurity with enterprise risk, regulatory expectations, and board-level governance. His ability to position security as both a strategic enabler and disciplined risk function will strengthen our platform and support our next phase of growth."

Most recently, Friedberg served as Chief Information Security Officer at Live Oak Bank, where he embedded cybersecurity into governance, strategic planning, and digital product development while modernizing capabilities through AI-enabled and automation-driven approaches to enhance regulatory confidence, operational efficiency, and enterprise resilience. He previously held senior security leadership roles at Blackbaud and Capital One, serving as Vice President of Information Security and CISO for Capital One's Card business.

Throughout his career, Friedberg has led large-scale cloud and platform transformations, strengthened regulatory confidence, and directed high-pressure incident response efforts in coordination with customers, regulators, and boards. He is known for reframing cybersecurity from a siloed technical function into a core enterprise discipline that enables growth while operating within defined risk tolerances.

Earlier in his career, Friedberg spent more than six years at the CERT Program at Carnegie Mellon University's Software Engineering Institute, serving as Deputy Director of the CERT Coordination Center and supporting the missions of dozens of U.S. government agencies. In that role, he led national-level cybersecurity research, incident response, and threat intelligence initiatives supporting critical U.S. government and infrastructure partners, contributing to foundational cyber defense and threat coordination frameworks.

In addition to his industry leadership, Friedberg has spent nearly a decade as Adjunct Faculty in Carnegie Mellon University's Executive Education CISO Certificate Program at Heinz College, helping train more than 1,000 CISOs and senior security leaders. In addition, he maintains an NACD Directorship Certification and brings extensive experience advising boards and executive leadership teams on enterprise risk, governance, and cyber resilience. He also serves on the American Bankers Association's Cybersecurity and Operational Resilience Advisory Committee and remains active as an advisor within the cybersecurity and fintech ecosystem.

"Envestnet operates at the center of the wealth management ecosystem, where trust, data stewardship, and operational resilience are paramount," said Friedberg. "My focus is simple: embed security early, align governance with enterprise risk, eliminate unnecessary complexity, and use AI-driven automation to deliver security at speed. When security is integrated into strategy and engineering from day one, it accelerates innovation and protects enterprise value."

Friedberg holds an MBA from The George Washington University and a Bachelor of Science in Information and Decision Sciences from Carnegie Mellon University.

As CISO, Friedberg will report to Bhaskar Peddhapati, Envestnet's Chief Technology Officer, reinforcing the close integration of security and platform engineering across the organization. He will lead Envestnet's enterprise information security strategy, cyber risk management, governance integration, AI-enabled security operations, and operational resilience initiatives, ensuring security is embedded directly into the design, development, and operation of the industry's leading Adaptive WealthTech platform while maintaining close alignment with executive leadership and the Board on enterprise risk oversight.

About Envestnet

Envestnet is the leading Adaptive WealthTech company that helps advisors meet the moment with its comprehensive technology, insights, and industry-leading support. This empowers advisors to make smart decisions throughout every step of a client's financial life. Backed by 25 years of experience and $7.0 trillion in platform assets, Envestnet is trusted by over a third of all financial advisors across many leading banks, wealth managers, brokerages, and RIAs.

For a deeper dive into how Envestnet is shaping the future of financial advice, visit www.envestnet.com. Stay connected with us for the latest updates and insights on LinkedIn and X (Envestnet_).

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the holding company, Envestnet, Inc.

SOURCE Envestnet