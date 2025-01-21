Envestnet Announces Chris Todd as Chief Executive Officer

Transformational Leader to Drive Innovation, Enhance Client Experience, and Accelerate Growth

BERWYN, Pa., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, a leading provider of integrated technology, intelligent data, and wealth solutions, today announced the appointment of Chris Todd as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 21, 2025. Chris will succeed Jim Fox, Interim CEO. With more than $6.5 trillion in platform assets, over 20 million accounts, and a network of more than 111,000 financial advisors, Envestnet empowers wealth managers, RIAs, and broker-dealers to deliver better outcomes for their clients. Chris' appointment comes at a pivotal moment as Envestnet accelerates its focus on innovation and its leadership in the financial technology sector.

Chris Todd, Chief Executive Officer of Envestnet

Chris brings deep experience as a strategic leader, most recently serving as CEO of UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), one of the largest privately held software companies in the world serving the world's largest, most complex organizations. At UKG, Chris fostered a culture rooted in client focus and accountability to drive top-line growth. Throughout his career, he has earned a reputation for creating transformative solutions that drive meaningful growth and deliver exceptional value to clients.

"Chris' appointment marks an exciting milestone for Envestnet's next chapter. Envestnet has established a leading position within the wealth industry, supported by an incredible executive leadership team. Together with Chris, this team is poised to leverage Envestnet's capabilities and chart an ambitious path forward," said Phil Loughlin, Partner at Bain Capital.

Milton Berlinski, Managing Partner of Reverence Capital Partners added, "Chris' experience fostering innovation and building high-performing teams will advance Envestnet's ability to empower wealth management firms in delivering scalable, technology-driven solutions for their advisors and clients."

Tom Sipp, Executive Vice President for Envestnet said, "Envestnet is entering an extraordinary new chapter as we welcome Chris as the new CEO. Chris' reputation as a strategic leader and culture builder is exactly what we need at this stage of our journey. Together, we'll focus on advancing innovation, supporting financial advisors, and delivering outstanding client outcomes as we shape the future of wealth management."

"I am incredibly impressed by the Envestnet team. The company has established itself as a trusted partner to financial advisors, empowering them with the tools and insights to deliver superior outcomes for their clients. I look forward to collaborating with this talented team and our partners at Bain Capital and Reverence to advance innovation, elevate the client experience and shape a successful, forward-thinking future together," said Chris Todd. "I've been fortunate to learn from and be inspired by visionary founders who have built outstanding companies that lead their industries. Envestnet is a prime example—a testament to Jud Bergman and Bill Crager's dedication, passion, and forward-thinking vision."

With the recent acquisition by Bain Capital and Reverence, Envestnet is poised to leverage new resources and expertise to advance its strategic goals. Under Chris' leadership, the company aims to deepen its impact across the wealth management ecosystem, enhancing the advisor experience and introducing innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of financial advisors.

Envestnet is helping to lead the growth of wealth managers and transforming the way financial advice is delivered through its ecosystem of connected technology, advanced insights, and comprehensive solutions—backed by industry-leading service and support. Serving the wealth management industry for 25 years with more than $6.5 trillion in platform assets—more than 111,000 advisors, 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 48 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, more than 500 of the largest RIAs—thousands of companies depend on Envestnet technology and services to help drive business growth and productivity, and better outcomes for their clients. Data as of 9/30/2024.

