Envestnet Partners with Asset Managers to Offer Tax Optimization at No Additional Cost to Investors

Fund Strategist Tax Management Advantage Program Waives Fees for Enterprises Who

Provide Access to Tax Management Offerings at No Additional Cost for Investors

BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tax efficiency and access to advanced tax management capabilities continues to be one of the benefits investors value most in working with a financial advisor – especially as their wealth grows. To ensure broader and more seamless access to these important solutions, Envestnet announces that asset managers participating in its Fund Strategist Tax Management (FSTM) Advantage program will join in covering the cost of service for tax management capabilities on the Envestnet platform – removing a cost hurdle for this value-added service.

"This is the latest milestone in our ongoing commitment to empowering advisors to deliver better tax-managed outcomes for end clients, within our managed account offering," said Erik Preus, Group Head of Investment Solutions at Envestnet. "In partnership with the asset managers in this program, we're able to address investor concerns and eliminate obstacles to their incorporation of our Fund Strategist Tax Management offering."

Designed to reduce tax exposure while improving after-tax returns, Envestnet launched this program to give advisors the tools they need to help mitigate capital gains taxes for clients. These taxes can be a portfolio's largest expense. Advisors whose clients invest in Fund Strategist Portfolios can choose to utilize an optional tax service to help manage their portfolios in accordance with tax sensitivity factors – so that capital gains in portfolios are also managed to stay in line with an investor's tax preferences.

"There is a great deal of demand among enterprises for technology platforms which offer tax management as part of a customary solutions program – and we have been able to bring ongoing tax management to the market at impressive scale," said Sarah Bauer, Head of Asset Management Engagement at Envestnet. "Partnering with asset managers to cover a portion of client fees is just another way that we are expanding access to ongoing portfolio tax management for investors while also reducing their expenses."

By adding Envestnet's Fund Strategist Tax Management Advantage service to either an existing or new portfolio, advisors can better manage tax consequences for their clients. Advisors have the option to select a desired level of Tax Sensitivity for the portfolio from three options: Very High, High, or Moderate. This selection, personalized for the individual investor, can have a significant impact on the tax savings investors may experience if they are willing to accept more deviation from the Fund Strategist portfolio manager's model. As the manager makes changes, Envestnet will evaluate the tax cost of executing those changes, subsequently making different trades than the model if needed for tax optimization. The optimization process balances the tax cost of adhering to the model, versus the risk incurred by deviating from the model year-round, with the goal of delivering better after-tax performance.

Asset managers currently participating in the Fund Strategist Tax Management Service include:

Aptus Capital Advisors

Ategenos Capital

Envestnet PMC

Fidelity Investments

First Trust

Franklin Templeton

Frontier Asset Management

Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Horizon

Janus Henderson

JP Morgan

Morningstar

New Frontier Advisors

Northern Trust Asset Management

Ocean Park Asset Management

SEI

SSI Investment Management

State Street

T. Rowe Price

WestEnd Advisors

Enterprises interested in making the Fund Strategist Tax Management Advantage service available to their clients at no additional cost may reach out to their respective Envestnet team contacts to learn more about the program.

About Envestnet

Envestnet is the Adaptive WealthTech company that helps advisors meet the moment with its comprehensive technology, insights, and industry-leading support. This empowers advisors to make smart decisions throughout every step of a client's financial life. Backed by 25 years of experience and $7.0 trillion in platform assets, Envestnet is trusted by over a third of all financial advisors across many leading banks, wealth managers, brokerages, and RIAs.

For a deeper dive into how Envestnet is shaping the future of financial advice, visit www.envestnet.com. Stay connected with us for the latest updates and insights on LinkedIn and X (Envestnet_).

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the holding company, Envestnet, Inc.

Envestnet and the managers participating in the Fund Strategist Tax Management Advantage Program ("FSTM Advantage Program") have entered into contractual agreements to have the manager pay the cost of Envestnet's overlay services fee when an advisor selects the manager's investment models for use in the FSTM Advantage Program. Franklin Templeton has a separate arrangement where Envestnet is compensated based on the value of assets invested in Franklin Templeton investment models participating in the FSTM Advantage Program. This separate arrangement is in connection with a strategic partnership Franklin Templeton has entered into with Envestnet, which creates a conflict of interest. For more information regarding the partnership and related conflicts, please see Envestnet's Form ADV Part 2A.

Nothing in this advertisement should be construed as Envestnet promoting, endorsing, or otherwise recommending the managers participating in this program or their products.

Investors will not incur any additional costs for FSP tax management but this does not apply to the deduction of investment advisory fees. Performance results will be reduced by fees including, but not limited to, investment management fees and other costs such as custodial, reporting, evaluation and advisory services. A description of all fees, costs and expenses are found in a financial advisor's Disclosure Brochure.

Fidelity Investments® is an independent company, unaffiliated with Envestnet. Fidelity Investments is a service provider to Envestnet. There is no form of legal partnership, agency affiliation, or similar relationship between Envestnet and Fidelity Investments, nor is such a relationship created or implied by the information herein. Fidelity Investments is a registered trademark of FMR LLC. Fidelity Investments® provides investment products through Fidelity Distributors Company LLC; clearing, custody, or other brokerage services through National Financial Services LLC or Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, Members NYSE, SIPC; and institutional advisory services through Fidelity Institutional Wealth Adviser LLC. 1237497.1.0

SOURCE Envestnet