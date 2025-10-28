Envestnet Elevate 2026 Registration Open: 2,000+ Wealth Management Industry Professionals to Learn How to 'Meet Every Moment' for Clients

Envestnet's Annual Conference to be Held in Phoenix from May 19-20, 2026

Envestnet Elevate Brings Together Thousands of Financial Advisors, RIAs, Enterprises & FinTech Leaders to Showcase How Adaptive WealthTech Drives Productivity & Growth to Create a Lasting Competitive Advantage

BERWYN, Pa., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet announces that registration is open for Envestnet Elevate 2026, scheduled for May 19-20, 2026 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, AZ. More than 2,000 professionals from registered investment advisors (RIAs), broker-dealers, and asset managers are expected to converge at this year's top industry conference.

The agenda will focus on further educating advisors on key practice management trends, efficiently scaling managed accounts, better serving high-net-worth clients, and offering best practices for utilizing the wealthtech platform's newest capabilities. Hours of CE credits will be available.

Register now to attend Envestnet Elevate 2026. Tickets are complimentary to provide financial advisors and RIAs, broker-dealers, asset managers, and the wealth management community with opportunities to transform their practice and the future of the industry as a whole.

"In today's competitive and consistently changing wealth management landscape, being able to meet every moment in a client's life, and in your business, is essential. If your client is looking to buy a house, pay for college, or retire, or whether you and your team need to simplify trading, reporting, and financial planning—Envestnet's Adaptive WealthTech platform equips you with the technology and insight to act decisively, no matter what," said Chris Todd, Chief Executive Officer of Envestnet. "Elevate is where you'll hear how our Adaptive WealthTech can unlock new value for driving advisor growth and productivity. The mixture of platform connectivity, AI-powered insights, and personalized, integrated solutions we provide is redefining what it means to deliver holistic advice. Elevate will give advisors the chance to learn how to maximize these benefits for themselves and their clients."

Attendees will hear from insightful keynote speakers and leading voices shaping the future of wealth management, including Envestnet's Chief Executive Officer Chris Todd, Dana D'Auria, CFA, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Group President of Envestnet Solutions, and many others.

In addition, attendees will be able to participate in hands-on demos and tutorials to explore how to harness Envestnet's technology to drive growth, enhance productivity, and exceed evolving client expectations. There will also be many networking opportunities with other broker-dealers, RIAs, and advisors who are leveraging Envestnet's platform to deliver smarter, more personalized advice.

Pre-conference sessions include:

Tamarac University —A full-day training aimed at advisors who want to learn platform fundamentals, along with deeper dives on trading, reporting, and managed accounts for advisors with existing experience on the platform.

—A full-day training aimed at advisors who want to learn platform fundamentals, along with deeper dives on trading, reporting, and managed accounts for advisors with existing experience on the platform. MoneyGuide Training Hub —Educational sessions on how to take full advantage of Envestnet's unified, comprehensive goals-based financial planning experience and consolidated offerings. These offerings can support illustrative income distribution, tax planning, and lifetime protective strategies, empowering advisors to have more effective conversations that help motivate clients to take action.

—Educational sessions on how to take full advantage of Envestnet's unified, comprehensive goals-based financial planning experience and consolidated offerings. These offerings can support illustrative income distribution, tax planning, and lifetime protective strategies, empowering advisors to have more effective conversations that help motivate clients to take action. Envestnet's Women's Forum—A closed-event to discuss ways to attract, inspire, and elevate more women in wealth management.

Sponsorship & Media Information

Interested in becoming an Elevate 2026 sponsor? Learn more here .

Members of the media (complimentary registration; lodging and transportation not included) may contact [email protected] .

About Envestnet

Envestnet is the Adaptive WealthTech company that helps advisors meet the moment with its comprehensive technology, insights, and industry-leading support. This empowers advisors to make smart decisions throughout every step of a client's financial life. Backed by 25 years of experience and $7.0 trillion in platform assets, Envestnet is trusted by over a third of all financial advisors across many leading banks, wealth managers, brokerages, and RIAs.

For a deeper dive into how Envestnet is shaping the future of financial advice, visit www.envestnet.com. Stay connected with us for the latest updates and insights on LinkedIn and (Envestnet_).

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the holding company, Envestnet, Inc.

SOURCE Envestnet