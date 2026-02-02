ENVESTNET APPOINTS JONATHAN LINSTRA CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER AS PART OF STRATEGIC EVOLUTION TO DRIVE LONG-TERM VALUE CREATION

BERWYN, Pa., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, the Adaptive WealthTech company, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Linstra as Chief Growth Officer (CGO). This newly created role marks the next phase of a strategic evolution as the company advances a dual growth leadership model that pairs scalable distribution with enterprise and RIA relationship management leadership to drive long-term value creation.

Jonathan Linstra, Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Envestnet

The wealthtech industry is entering a new phase driven by rising client complexity, increasing demand for personalization at scale, and the need for tightly integrated platforms that enable advisors to deliver comprehensive, outcomes-driven advice.

Against this backdrop, Envestnet has spent the past year sharpening its strategic focus - expanding managed accounts capabilities across broker-dealers and RIAs; advancing its award-winning[1] UMA platform with advisor-traded sleeves, flexible householding, alternatives, and enhanced portfolio management; and delivering trading, reporting, and managed accounts solutions purpose-built for today's advisory firms. Together, these efforts add up to a single ambition: to work toward delivering the industry's leading wealthtech platform, one that empowers financial advisors to stand out in an increasingly competitive landscape, and equips firms with the tools, insights, and guidance they need to meet the demands of modern wealth management.

To bring this ambition to life, Envestnet is investing across the key enablers of this vision. This includes adding resources and strengthening its go-to-market alignment by client segment, committing $1 billion in product investment over the next five years, and building a roadmap with features and integration across planning, trading, reporting, and portfolio construction capabilities that reflect how advisors actually work.

As part of this strategic evolution, Envestnet is coordinating distinct but complementary growth motions, pairing scalable distribution execution with enterprise and RIA relationship management leadership – an operating model designed to ensure the company can scale efficiently while deepening and helping its most important client partnerships grow.

To implement this vision, Envestnet has created a new Chief Growth Officer role, and appointed Jonathan Linstra as its first CGO. Linstra joins Envestnet's executive leadership team reporting to Chris Todd, Chief Executive Officer, leading growth priorities across sales execution, revenue generation, and advisor engagement. In this role, he brings unified leadership to key growth motions, harmonizing distribution, pipeline discipline, and go-to-market execution to drive growth across Envestnet's enterprise, Tamarac, and MoneyGuide platforms.

This role operates in close partnership with Envestnet's enterprise and RIA relationship management organization, led by Andrew Stavaridis, Chief Relationship Officer, who continues to report to Todd and is responsible for driving growth, expansion and revenue of the firm's existing client base. As the architect of Envestnet's Go-To-Market strategy, Stavaridis is advancing an expanded and highly integrated client success model by aligning Account Executives and Key Account Managers under a newly unified structure designed to strengthen collaboration and deliver superior client outcomes.

Together, these roles form a tightly coordinated growth and relationship model, combining disciplined distribution execution with deep relationship management to ensure long-term trust, continuity, and value creation for clients.

"The creation of the Chief Growth Officer role alongside the Chief Relationship Officer role reflects Envestnet's evolution as the market opportunity expands," said Chris Todd, Chief Executive Officer of Envestnet. "Jonathan is a proven growth leader who understands how to scale distribution, align offerings to advisor behavior and enterprise priorities, and translate strategy into disciplined execution. His leadership strengthens our ability to drive sustained, repeatable growth."

"In parallel, Andrew's leadership has been instrumental in positioning Envestnet for this moment," Todd added. "He led the work to sharpen our client segmentation, strengthen engagement with home offices and advisors, and define the go-to-market and priority sales motions that underpin our strategy today. Andrew remains the senior voice and trusted partner for our largest clients, and his role will continue to expand as we deepen those enterprise and RIA relationships."

Linstra brings over 25 years of experience in driving revenue, distribution, and advisor engagement for global asset management and wealth technology firms. He most recently served as Managing Director of the Americas for Morningstar Wealth, overseeing revenue generation and distribution for its investment management business.

Previously, Linstra held senior leadership roles at State Street Global Advisors, including Managing Director and Head of ETF Model Portfolios & Advised Solutions. Earlier in his career, Linstra held sales and distribution leadership positions at Janus Henderson Investors, Rydex Investments, Curian Capital, and Van Kampen Investments, and served on the Board of Governors for the Money Management Institute.

"Envestnet sits at the center of the wealth management value chain," said Jonathan Linstra, Chief Growth Officer of Envestnet. "Winning in this next phase is about alignment, not accumulation, aligning people, platforms, and go-to-market execution around how advisors and clients actually work. My focus is on helping advisors scale faster, operate more efficiently, and turn Envestnet's platform strength into consistent, repeatable results."

"Over the past year, we've done the hard work to define where Envestnet creates the most value for our clients," said Andrew Stavaridis, Chief Relationship Officer of Envestnet. "By sharpening our segmentation, strengthening engagement with home offices and advisors, and focusing on our most strategic customers, we've built a strong foundation. I'm excited about the investment Envestnet is making in how we support our most important clients and the enduring value we can deliver together."

About Envestnet

Envestnet is the Adaptive WealthTech company that helps advisors meet the moment with its comprehensive technology, insights, and industry-leading support. This empowers advisors to make smart decisions throughout every step of a client's financial life. Backed by 25 years of experience and $7.0 trillion in platform assets, Envestnet is trusted by over a third of all financial advisors across many leading banks, wealth managers, brokerages, and RIAs.

For a deeper dive into how Envestnet is shaping the future of financial advice, visit www.envestnet.com.

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the holding company, Envestnet, Inc.

1 Disclosure: The Asset Management Platform of the Year is awarded to the top three firms with a significant presence in the wealth management industry, who operate as third-party asset managers and serve B2B wealth management platforms. Only firms with a minimum asset level of $10 billion were considered by the Wealth Solutions Report judging panel. Neither Envestnet nor its affiliates paid any fees to be considered and this award is not indicative of Envestnet PMC's future performance. The award was granted in January 2024 with evaluation based on the previous calendar year.

