ENVESTNET, INC. APPOINTS SUE BURTON AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER TO ACCELERATE GROWTH AND REIMAGINE THE DIGITAL EXPERIENCE

BERWYN, Pa., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, a leading provider of connected technology, advanced insights, and comprehensive wealth management solutions, today announced the appointment of Sue Burton as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Sue Burton, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Envestnet

In this role, Burton will report to Chris Todd, Chief Executive Officer, and lead Envestnet's global marketing organization, spanning brand, communications, demand generation, channel marketing, and product marketing. She has been charged with building an integrated marketing engine, strengthening Envestnet's market leadership, and accelerating performance across digital experience, content strategy, and multi-channel engagement through paid, earned, social, and owned programs.

"Sue is a growth architect," said Chris Todd, Chief Executive Officer of Envestnet. "She brings depth across financial services and knows how to connect digital experience, demand and revenue into a system that scales. As Envestnet enters its next phase of expansion, Sue's leadership will sharpen our brand, strengthen our marketing engine, and deepen the value we deliver to advisors and their firms."

A senior marketing and growth executive with more than 20 years of experience, Burton is widely recognized for transforming financial services organizations into high-performance growth platforms. Most recently, Burton served as Senior Vice President of Marketing, Digital, and Member Experience at Digital Federal Credit Union (DCU). Under her leadership, DCU delivered double-digit deposit growth, accelerated digital engagement through AI-powered personalization, and reengineered its lifecycle marketing model to drive sustained member value.

Prior to DCU, Burton spent nearly a decade with Bank of America, most recently as Wealth Management CXO and Private Bank Segment Executive, where she defined and scaled the Private Bank's global value proposition, drove advisor and client digital engagement, strengthened brand affinity, and delivered referral and revenue growth. Earlier at Bank of America, she led enterprise brand and local market activations nationwide across 93 U.S. markets and scaled the firm's award-winning Better Money Habits financial education platform to significantly boost bank brand consideration and accelerate revenue growth.

Earlier in her career, Burton held marketing and product management leadership positions with JPMorgan Chase, Fidelity Investments, and other global financial services firms, where she led large-scale product launches, customer experience innovation, and revenue growth initiatives across wealth management, banking, and fintech platforms.

"Envestnet sits at the hub of where advice, technology, and experience converge," said Sue Burton, Chief Marketing Officer for Envestnet. "My focus is on building a digital-centric, modern growth engine that connects brand, demand, and execution. This is a company with extraordinary potential, and I'm energized to help unlock that next phase of performance."

About Envestnet

Envestnet is the Adaptive WealthTech company that helps advisors meet the moment with its comprehensive technology, insights, and industry-leading support. This empowers advisors to make smart decisions throughout every step of a client's financial life. Backed by 25 years of experience and $7.0 trillion in platform assets, Envestnet is trusted by over a third of all financial advisors across many leading banks, wealth managers, brokerages, and RIAs.

For a deeper dive into how Envestnet is shaping the future of financial advice, visit www.envestnet.com. Stay connected with us for the latest updates and insights on LinkedIn and X (Envestnet_).

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the holding company, Envestnet, Inc.

SOURCE Envestnet