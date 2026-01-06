Envestnet Debuts Video Series Spotlighting the Forces Driving WealthTech Innovation & Industry Evolution

Inside WealthTech Brings Listeners Inside the Conversations Shaping WealthTech's New Wave

BERWYN, Pa., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet has launched Inside WealthTech, a new blog and video series featuring onsite interviews with WealthTech innovators and industry leaders on the trends reshaping wealth management – and how advisors and enterprises can stay ahead of client expectations.

Episodes available now include interviews with leading voices in wealth management who share insights on the biggest challenges facing the industry today, how advisors and investors can adapt, and what it will mean to be a competitive advisor in the next three to five years, including:

Yasmine Kacha, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Pontera, enabling financial advisors to grow and scale by helping their clients manage their 401(k)s and other held-away retirement accounts.

Marla Sofer, Founder and CEO of Knomee, a behavioral finance platform transforming client discovery to build financial wellness, deepen trust, and scale personalization in wealth management.

Judah Schulman, Managing Director | Head of RIA, Bank & Trust at CAIS, expanding access to alternative strategies and improving education, technology, and service for the wealth management community.

Mike Doniger, Senior Vice President of Platform Partnerships at iCapital, enabling advisor access and streamlined implementation to private assets across the wealth ecosystem, including UMA (unified managed account) and model portfolio implementation through connected partnerships.

Patrick Krulik, Head of Investments at IMA Advisory Services, overseeing investment strategy and portfolio management. He is also a former Investment Consultant at Envestnet.

Ian Karnell, Founder and CEO, VastAdvisor.ai, pioneering the use of AI tools to accelerate organic growth for RIAs.

The first six episodes of Envestnet's Inside WealthTech video series, which were recorded at Future Proof Festival in Huntington Beach, CA from September 7-10, 2025, are available to stream or download at The Financial Technology Blog | Envestnet. Additional Inside WealthTech episodes were recorded during Schwab IMPACT 2025 in Denver, CO from November 4-6.

Upcoming Inside WealthTech episodes feature additional interviews with leading voices in wealth management, including:

Dustin Courts, Director of Business Development at Brighton Jones, helping lead the firm's national expansion as a Personal CFO for clients – designing integrated financial roadmaps that align investments, tax planning, estate strategy, and philanthropy.

Brooke Deese, Director of Growth & Partnerships at Practifi, helping advisors and institutions leverage technology to scale operations and deliver stronger client outcomes.

Tyler Resh, Chief Growth Officer at SteelPeak Wealth, overseeing all business development, growth, and marketing initiatives for the firm, bringing nearly two decades of experience in the independent RIA space.

"Inside WealthTech is about connecting the dots between innovation and impact and how the industry is evolving," said Blake Wood, Head of Platform Strategy at Envestnet. "This video series gives advisors and industry professionals a front-row seat with those who are leading this transformation and bringing them perspectives from across the ecosystem – helping them understand the tools, trends, and opportunities that will define the future of advice. It's easy to get lost in the noise of constant change. What sets Inside WealthTech apart is its focus on practical insight: how firms and advisors can take what's happening across the wealth management industry and turn it into opportunity."

