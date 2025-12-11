Envestnet Caps Milestone Year with Latest Platform Enhancements, Delivering Greater Flexibility, Customization, and Efficiency for Advisors

Innovation Across Market-Leading Wealth Management Platform Reflected in Most Recent Quarterly Series of Tech Updates, Modernizing and Expanding Portfolio Management

BERWYN, Pa., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, a leader in Adaptive WealthTech for financial advisors, today announced the rollout of its fourth quarter platform technology updates designed to deliver greater flexibility, customization, and efficiency for financial advisors. This release reflects direct advisor feedback and a commitment to empowering professionals with tools that drive superior client outcomes.

A Year of Milestones and Momentum

2025 was a transformative year for Envestnet, marked by executive leadership appointments, technology innovation and partnerships, and a new five-year strategic roadmap complete with a $1 billion investment in research and development. Envestnet's most recent tech rollout reflects the company's ongoing investment in technology and advisor support, and commitment to empowering financial professionals and its clients through WealthTech innovation.

As Envestnet continues to invest aggressively in its product and technology organization, backed by a $1 billion commitment to research and development over the next five years, this Q4 release update reflects a more than 50% increase in productivity driven in part by AI-enabled development, materially accelerating time to market while raising the bar on quality. This operating leverage is translating directly into faster delivery of high-priority innovation, sharper platform performance, and a sustained ability to keep advisors ahead in a highly competitive environment.

"Our mission is to deliver the tools and insights that advisors need to provide superior outcomes to their clients, and our quarterly technology updates are a vital component of bringing this goal to fruition," said Chris Todd, CEO of Envestnet. "Our various teams work together to translate advisors' feedback and pain points into operational efficiencies and forward-looking innovation."

Key Envestnet Platform Updates of the Q4 Release Include:

Modernized Proposal Management: The new Investment Strategy Proposal document features a modern layout, improved usability, and enhanced customization options, replacing the original Investment Strategy Proposal (ISP) document. Advisors can now tailor proposals to reflect their firm's branding and meet evolving client expectations.

Expanded Custom Content Capabilities: Advisors can customize the "Additional Information" section, adding firm-specific disclosures to PDFs, and access new user guides and templates for creating compliant branded content.

Advisors can customize the "Additional Information" section, adding firm-specific disclosures to PDFs, and access new user guides and templates for creating compliant branded content. Operational Safeguards and Efficiency: Automatic validation for Envestnet PMC models now prevents edits to holdings with pending corporate actions, reducing errors and delays. The enhanced manager shopping feature streamlines the management of securities during account and sleeve transitions, empowering managers to preserve portfolio integrity.

Tax Management Insights: Advisors leveraging the Wealth Data Platform can now access tax management insights directly within the Proposal Strategy Modification workflow, enabling more informed client decisions.

Advisors leveraging the Wealth Data Platform can now access tax management insights directly within the Proposal Strategy Modification workflow, enabling more informed client decisions. Flexible Account Management: The account reconciliation widget can now be enabled independently, providing sponsors with a high-level view of account status. Advisors can also schedule the release of protected cash in APM accounts, increasing flexibility and efficiency in trading.

Model Continuity for UMA Accounts: Advisors and sponsors can specify alternate sleeves for unified managed account (UMA) models when underlying portfolios close to new investors, ensuring seamless model continuity and operational efficiency.

Envestnet Wealth Data Platform Updates of the Q4 Release Include:

The Envestnet Wealth Data Platform introduced major enhancements across data discovery, advisor intelligence, enterprise reporting, alerts, and system infrastructure — advancing scalability, configurability, and actionable insight delivery.

Territory-based data visibility for enterprise and regional managers.

Folio Fees & Billing dataset added to Data Explorer with full grouping, filtering, and export.

Advisor Engagement and Opportunity intelligence expanded, including market share, probable buyers, and advisor exports with CRD, location, and territory.

Flow Forensics launched in the Advanced Package, including competitor and product exchange analytics.

New in-app alerts framework with role-based targeting, banners, links, and dismissible messaging.

Activity Center introduced for centralized on-demand and scheduled reporting with automated notifications.

Portfolio Assessment Report (PAR) enhancements, including priority-ranked accounts and reduced scrolling.

API and application configuration upgrades which support customizable dashboards, layouts, and upcoming RIA experience functionality.

"These enhancements reflect our ongoing commitment to delivering intuitive tools and meaningful productivity improvements for advisors," said Andrew Stavaridis, Chief Relationship Officer and Group Head of Distribution for Envestnet. "As we close out a milestone year, we remain focused on empowering our clients with the flexibility and insights they need to serve their clients and grow their businesses."

Advisors are encouraged to explore these enhancements and reach out to their Envestnet representative or visit the Envestnet platform for support materials and further information.

