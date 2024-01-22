ENVESTNET DELIVERING INDUSTRY-LEADING CONNECTIVITY AND ADVANCES TO ITS WEALTH MANAGEMENT PLATFORM

Expand Your Advisory Practice at T3 Las Vegas: Experience Envestnet's Premier Platform Through Interactive Demos, Keynotes and Sessions

BERWYN, Pa., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet has changed the game in wealth management, since launching in 1999 it has evolved into a leading provider of integrated technology, intelligent data, and wealth solutions, now serving over 95% of the largest wealth management and brokerage firms and more than 107,000 financial advisors. In 2024, Envestnet celebrates 25 years in business, bringing its connected technology, advanced insights and solutions to life on one of the industry's largest stages – the T3 Conference in Las Vegas, January 22-25, 2024.

Envestnet will showcase its leading end-to-end technology integrations, new enhancements and capabilities through interactive product demonstrations, general and breakout sessions led by the Envestnet leadership team. Capabilities include:

New Advisor Experience

New Client Portal and Mobile Experience

New Data and Insights Dashboard

New Client Review Tool

Also highlighted at T3 will be the Envestnet delivery roadmap for 2024 and demonstrations, including:

Envestnet Payments – a Stripe-enabled billing solution for financial advisors that empowers them to bill and invoice for planning services via credit card or ACH. Envestnet Payments comes to market with a direct integration to MoneyGuide. Advisors drafting financial plans for their clients can single sign-on to Envestnet Payments to generate fees for planning, retainer, subscription, ad-hoc, one-time, and more.

a Stripe-enabled billing solution for financial advisors that empowers them to bill and invoice for planning services via credit card or ACH. Envestnet Payments comes to market with a direct integration to MoneyGuide. Advisors drafting financial plans for their clients can single sign-on to Envestnet Payments to generate fees for planning, retainer, subscription, ad-hoc, one-time, and more. MoneyGuide Single Page Plan – MoneyGuide is showcasing an updated digital snapshot with the ability to print a single page summary, that provides a single page view of a client's financial life and objectives. MoneyGuide is also announcing an integration with Ladder which allows advisors to access digital term life insurance for their clients.

– MoneyGuide is showcasing an updated digital snapshot with the ability to print a single page summary, that provides a single page view of a client's financial life and objectives. MoneyGuide is also announcing an integration with Ladder which allows advisors to access digital term life insurance for their clients. New Client Workflow demonstrations – beginning with a seamless planning integration through MoneyGuide, then launching into proposal and moving through portfolio customization capabilities such as tax management services and High Net Worth Consulting, Insurance Exchange and structured investments – to digital account servicing offering proposal integration and multi-custodial capabilities. A demonstration of Envestnet's fully connected plan-to-execution workflow.

beginning with a seamless planning integration through MoneyGuide, then launching into proposal and moving through portfolio customization capabilities such as tax management services and High Net Worth Consulting, Insurance Exchange and structured investments – to digital account servicing offering proposal integration and multi-custodial capabilities. A demonstration of Envestnet's fully connected plan-to-execution workflow. RIA Growth Lab - a new comprehensive practice valuation consulting service capability for RIAs, leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver actionable insights.

"For twenty-five years, we've dedicated ourselves to comprehending and understanding advisors' needs and helping them overcome the challenges they encounter in operating and growing their businesses. The growth and productivity they can experience on our platform is a testament to our focus on continuous innovation to the technology and end-to-end integrations that empower their success," said Tom Sipp, Executive Vice President, Business Lines for Envestnet. "We serve more assets, financial advisors, and accounts than any other player in the market, leading the growth of wealth managers and integrated advice through our connected technology, advanced insights, and comprehensive range of solutions. We're excited to showcase our platform technologies and solutions alongside our industry-leading service at T3."

Conference attendees will hear from Bill Crager (Co-Founder and CEO), Tom Sipp (EVP, Business Lines), Molly Weiss (Group President, Wealth Management Platform), Rose Palazzo (Group President, Financial Planning), Anuj Gupta (Principal Director of Sales Engineering), Dan Miller (Director of Product Management for Envestnet | Tamarac), Matthew Wilson (Head of MoneyGuide Sales), and Seth Johnson (Head of Billing Development).

"Our wealth management ecosystem is 25 years in the making, and farther along than any other technology in the industry by bringing together solutions, features and capabilities that empower advisors' growth, and productivity," said Molly Weiss, Group President, Wealth Management Platform for Envestnet. "Our vision and conviction revolve around the belief that the industry's ability to deliver enhanced advice requires an automated, connected technology platform with a broader array of solutions powered by data intelligence. To deliver on this vision, we've intentionally built an ecosystem that's designed to serve all the needs an advisor may have - from traditional investments and portfolio management to insurance and even retirement."

Envestnet continues to lead in customer satisfaction among its advisor and institutional clients, with customer satisfaction scores, such as CSAT for 2023 which resulted in an "Extremely Satisfied" score of 4.5/5 when working with Envestnet service teams. And between Q1 and Q4 2023, Envestnet's Net Promoter Score (NPS), which measures customer loyalty, grew from 53 to 63, a 10-point leap in under a year.

For more information, please visit Booth 402 at T3 or visit www.Envestnet.com.

With more than $5.4 trillion in platform assets—more than 107,000 advisors, 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 48 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, more than 500 of the largest RIAs, and thousands of companies, depend on Envestnet technology and services to help drive better outcomes for their businesses and for their clients. Data as of 9/30/2023.

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the public holding company, Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV). For more information, please visit www.envestnet.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X (@ENVintel).

