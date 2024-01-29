Envestnet Highlights New User Experience to Accelerate Advisor Growth and Productivity at FSI OneVoice 2024

See How Unified Client Portal, Trading Experience, and Integration Advancements to Envestnet's Industry-Leading Wealth Management Platform Can Power Your Business and Drive Advisor Productivity

BERWYN, Pa., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, an industry-leading provider of advanced technology, solutions, and insights for the wealth management industry, is showcasing its new advisor experience and premier Wealth Management Platform to independent financial services firms at the FSI OneVoice conference in Orlando, FL, January 29 – 31, 2024.

For today's financial advisors, their time is more valuable than ever. Research within Envestnet's 2023-2024 Trends Report shows that nearly 40% of advisor time is spent on investment management and administrative activities1, and nearly a third of advisors say they're not able to spend enough time with clients2. Envestnet's focus is dialed in on one thing: improving their day-to-day experience, through technology that enables growth, higher productivity, and the opportunity for deepened client engagement.

"The firms we work with want the most advanced and seamless technology experience for their advisors," said Andrew Stavaridis, Chief Relationship Officer for Envestnet. "They're seeking deep connectivity among their systems and are also looking to improve technology adoption and utilization among their advisors – so that they're better able to help and deliver outstanding service to their clients. That's why we've built the industry's most robust advisor experience through our Wealth Management Platform."

Envestnet's Wealth Management Platform delivers on the capabilities and advanced technologies advisors need to experience growth and productivity in their business – through a seamless and singular experience. Elements of this experience will be unveiled at FSI OneVoice, and include:

Next Generation Advisor Experience on a live, in-market system, with trading tool advancements including better dollar cost averaging capabilities.

on a live, in-market system, with trading tool advancements including better dollar cost averaging capabilities. Unified Client Portal, integrated across multiple platforms, and API-driven for ease of integration, offering an industry leading digital experience that connects all components of a client's financial life.

integrated across multiple platforms, and API-driven for ease of integration, offering an industry leading digital experience that connects all components of a client's financial life. Seamless Integration to Envestnet Insurance Exchange , combining the advisor workstation with proposal tools, creating a deep integration with exchanges that allows for ease of use.

, combining the advisor workstation with proposal tools, creating a deep integration with exchanges that allows for ease of use. Deepened API Library, addressing advisor demand for API capabilities that provide opportunities to grow business and more holistically address client needs.

Envestnet executives will also share valuable insights on key topics impacting firm leaders and decision makers. Highlights include:

Tuesday, January 30

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

SWOT Analysis of AI Regulation and Implementation

Dani Fava , Group President of Innovation for Envestnet , will join a panel to discuss the landscape of AI and best practices through the lens of a SWOT analysis.





Envestnet 1:30 – 2:30 PM

Succession Planning Roadmap

Jeremi Karnell , Head of Data Solutions, will join a panel to explore succession planning and business continuity strategies that can assist advisors and firms in recruiting and retaining assets while funding exit plans.





3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Unleash the Potential of Direct Indexing

Hunter Willis , QRG Portfolio Manager at Envestnet , alongside a panel of industry peers, will explore innovative strategies for crafting direct indexes and customizations that aim to deliver specific investment outcomes – through cutting edge technologies.

Integrated Data with Vantage

In addition, Envestnet will showcase its access to integrated data, allowing advisors to drive more managed account business into the Envestnet Wealth Management Platform. As the advice industry continues to see a migration to fee-based accounts, and managed account assets grow by double-digit percentages, Vantage, Envestnet's Institutional Data Aggregation and Performance Reporting capability, allows advisors and their investors to view full detail of all their accounts alongside their managed business, from insurance to brokerage. This includes robust data reconciliation and the normalization of data flow throughout the Envestnet Ecosystem (Data & Analytics, Exchanges, Client Portal, Envestnet's MoneyGuidePro), to a firm's proprietary portal as well as industry leading platforms.

"Robust data connectivity delivered via APIs enables a superior digital experience for independent financial advisors, who want a one-stop means of supporting their clients' well-being, including via insurance. The alignment of planning and proposal to execution capabilities will serve as an engine for efficiency for RIAs and IBDs, while helping to boost advisor recruitment," said Will Trout, Director of Securities & Investments Practices at Datos Insights.

To experience Envestnet's advisor experience at FSI OneVoice, visit Booth #27. To learn more about Envestnet, visit www.Envestnet.com.

ABOUT ENVESTNET

Envestnet is transforming the way financial advice is delivered through an ecosystem of technology, solutions, and intelligence. By establishing the connections between people's daily financial decisions and long-term financial goals, Envestnet empowers them to make better sense of their finances and live an Intelligent Financial Life™. With more than $5.4 trillion in platform assets—more than 107,000 advisors, 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 48 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, more than 500 of the largest RIAs, and thousands of companies, depend on Envestnet technology and services to help drive better outcomes for their businesses and for their clients. Data as of 9/30/2023.

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the public holding company, Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV). For more information, please visit www.envestnet.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X (@ENVintel).

