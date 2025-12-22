Envestnet Unveils Fourth Quarter Tamarac Platform Enhancements, Accelerating Advisor Efficiency, Security & Client Experience

BERWYN, Pa., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, a leading provider of Adaptive WealthTech for financial advisors, today announced the rollout of its fourth-quarter platform technology updates for the Envestnet | Tamarac platform, delivering meaningful improvements designed to help RIAs scale more efficiently, reduce operational risk, and deliver a more consistent client experience across growing books of business.

As RIAs face rising client expectations, margin constraints, and increasing regulatory complexity, the Q4 Tamarac release is squarely focused on removing friction from daily workflows: particularly across trading, reporting, data management, and security, while preserving the flexibility RIAs need to run differentiated practices.

"RIAs are being asked to do more for clients with the same, or fewer, resources," said Chris Todd, Chief Executive Officer of Envestnet. "This release reflects how we're investing in our Tamarac platform to help advisors reclaim time, improve consistency, and operate with greater confidence as their firms scale."

Key Tamarac updates within the fourth-quarter release Include:

Faster, More Scalable Trading for Growing RIAs

A central enhancement in the quarter is the modernized Trade Review experience, built for RIAs managing increasingly complex portfolios across hundreds or thousands of accounts. The redesigned page delivers faster processing, a compact default view that surfaces more data at once, enhanced column filtering, and support for up to 1,000 accounts per page, enabling advisors and operations teams to review and implement strategies across their entire book with significantly less friction.

Reporting For More Insightful Client Conversations

The release also introduces Report Studio, the evolution of Report Builder, designed to help RIAs deliver clearer, more insightful reporting to clients. Enhancements include new pie chart visuals, expanded performance attribution and benchmark contribution columns, improved options reporting, and access to comprehensive holdings and security-level details.

New permission controls give firms greater oversight as teams grow, while faster report creation supports more efficient client review preparation.

Smarter Data Management and a More Consistent Client Experience

To support scale and improve its user experience, Envestnet launched Selective Sync, allowing RIAs to update individual accounts without triggering firm-wide data refreshes, reducing processing time and disruption by up to 75%. Advisors can now preserve productivity while continuing to use the Client Portal and most reports while syncs are in progress – resulting in faster reporting with less downtime. Additional updates are in progress for 2026, including zero downtime features such as unlocking accounts and trading pages, in-app notifications to reduce reliance on email, and faster data processing with reconciliation outside of Portfolio Center.

"Our Selective Sync feature allows us to meaningfully improve our clients' experience through faster operations, modernized infrastructure, and significant reductions in processing times," said Sean Meighan, Head of RIA Distribution at Envestnet.

Client-facing improvements include mobile-optimized reporting for key views such as Capital Flows, Performance, Activity, Documents, and Gain/Loss, along with new reporting controls that allow firms to classify expenses, aggregate SMA holdings, and display custom disclosures within dashboards.

"These enhancements are about helping RIAs operate like modern enterprises, without sacrificing flexibility or client personalization," added Mr. Meighan. "We're focused on delivering technology that supports scale, reduces risk, and enables advisors to spend more time with clients and less time managing the platform."

Taken together, Envestnet's fourth-quarter Tamarac updates reinforce the firm's commitment to supporting RIAs with technology that adapts to how advisory firms actually grow, helping them standardize where it matters, customize where it counts, and deliver a more consistent experience for both advisors and clients.

For more information about the latest 2025 release and to access support materials, advisors are encouraged to visit the Tamarac platform or contact their Envestnet representative.

