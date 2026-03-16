Envestnet Integrates Interval Funds Directly into its Unified Managed Account Platform

Envestnet Continues to Harness the Innovation, Scale & Connectivity of its Ecosystem to Simplify the Integration of Alternative Investments into Advisory Practices

BERWYN, Pa., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, the leading Adaptive WealthTech company, announces that the first series of interval funds is now available within its Unified Managed Account (UMA) platform. Financial advisors can now access interval funds directly through the UMA, enabling open architecture exposure to private markets from managers within a seamless, end-to-end portfolio management experience.

Envestnet oversees all aspects of interval fund management within the UMA, including research, trading, rebalancing, tax-loss harvesting, and model updates, providing advisors and their clients with a more comprehensive and unified view of portfolio performance. Currently, 81% of firms with revenues exceeding $100 million are privately held1. The Envestnet UMA platform now supports cost-effective investment vehicles that enable advisors to provide their clients access to this growing segment of the market, without adding operational complexity.

"Alternative investment managers are eager to democratize access to their investments throughout the financial services industry, but we believe the industry should not stop at access," said Dana D'Auria, CFA, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Group President, Envestnet Solutions. "At Envestnet, our vision is to unify a historically siloed alternatives universe, so that these asset classes no longer feel like 'alternatives.' By automating burdensome workflows, and adding transparency and clarity to portfolio performance, we can level the playing field for advisors in accessing and integrating private markets. This opens up a whole new world of opportunity for strengthening client portfolios by adding diversification and offering greater return and income potential."

To help provide clarity on the complexities of interval funds, and other alternative investments, the Envestnet team has launched an Alternatives Research Center. Featuring materials, thought leadership papers, guidance on portfolio construction, use cases, and more, the repository can be accessed at https://go.envestnet.com/Unlocking-Alts-with-Envestnet.

"The inclusion of the first interval funds is the latest milestone in our ongoing initiative to give advisors the power to integrate private markets directly into unified managed accounts — unlocking significant value for clients and eliminating disconnects across alternative investments," said Todd Rais, Head of Research and CIO Support at Envestnet. "As interest in interval funds increases, Envestnet can help alleviate any advisor reluctance associated with alternatives by supporting compliance considerations, trading, and more within the unified managed accounts we're already overseeing."

Envestnet's roster of UMA-eligible interval funds will continue to expand throughout the year. For more information, wealth management firms can reach out to their respective Envestnet relationship managers.

About Envestnet

Envestnet is the leading Adaptive WealthTech company that helps advisors meet the moment with its comprehensive technology, insights, and industry-leading support. This empowers advisors to make smart decisions throughout every step of a client's financial life. Backed by 25 years of experience and $7.0 trillion in platform assets, Envestnet is trusted by over a third of all financial advisors across many leading banks, wealth managers, brokerages, and RIAs.

For a deeper dive into how Envestnet is shaping the future of financial advice, visit www.envestnet.com. Stay connected with us for the latest updates and insights on LinkedIn and X (Envestnet_).

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the holding company, Envestnet, Inc.

Alternative Investments may have complex terms and features that are not easily understood and are not suitable for all investors. You should conduct your own due diligence to ensure you understand the features of the product before investing. Envestnet and its affiliates do not provide research or product oversight on alternative investments. As with all investments, there is no assurance that alternative investment strategies will achieve their objectives or protect against losses.

1 "Public markets are a shrinking part of the US economy," Apollo Global Management, February 2026

SOURCE Envestnet