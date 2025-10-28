Envestnet Launching Manager Models with Interval Funds Available from BlackRock & Franklin Templeton

Envestnet Expands Access to Institutional-Quality Alternatives, Without Added Operational Complexities, for Advisors Serving HNW & UHNW Clients

Models from Fidelity Investments and State Street Targeted for 2026

BERWYN, Pa., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To address the growing demand and interest in alternative investments, Envestnet announced the launch of professionally managed model portfolios featuring interval funds on its WealthTech platform. The launch marks a significant milestone in Envestnet's mission to broaden seamless advisor access to alternative investments. Available through Envestnet's Strategist UMA (unified managed account) and Fund Strategist programs, these new offerings deliver institutional-grade solutions at scale to advisors and their clients.

"As public markets continue to shrink and private markets drive innovation, advisors require a broader toolkit to deliver diversified, modern portfolios, and the alternatives their high-net-worth clients are asking for," said Dana D'Auria, Co-CIO and Group President of Envestnet Solutions at Envestnet. "These new models integrate semi-liquid and liquid strategies, enabling seamless allocation to alternatives with point-and-click simplicity."

Manager Models from BlackRock and Franklin Templeton

Envestnet is launching two models from Franklin Templeton and BlackRock in 2025, with additional models from Fidelity Investments and State Street targeted to be available in 2026.

Franklin Templeton Multi-Manager HNW Portfolios

Built on a Strategist UMA framework with five risk-based options ranging from Conservative to Aggressive, each portfolio incorporates a strategic 10% allocation to alternatives. In addition to enhanced income potential, the models deliver key advantages: streamlined access to private markets without subscription documents and simplified tax reporting. These features directly address common challenges faced by advisors, making the solution both powerful and practical.

BlackRock Multi-Asset Income with Private Markets Models

Designed as Fund Strategist Portfolios with $25,000 minimums to reach a broad base of clients, these models leverage a broad opportunity set, blending public and private credit, covered call strategies, and dividend-focused equities across three risk-based allocations – 40/60, 60/40, and 80/20. Key benefits beyond enhanced income potential include flexible liquidity, access to private markets without requiring subscription documents and simplified tax reporting – all of which address major pain points for advisors.

Operational Considerations for Limited Trade Window (LTW) Funds

As advisors consider these options, Envestnet has outlined important operational protocols for advisors and service teams, including:

Observing redemption windows to avoid trade locks

Fund gating impact on redemption requests

Rebalancing and tax-loss harvesting being limited to open trade windows

Advisors managing liquidation responsibilities during account termination

"This launch builds on the work we've done to expand alternative investment capabilities on our WealthTech platform, in collaboration with leading asset managers Franklin Templeton, BlackRock, Fidelity Investments, and State Street," said Erik Preus, Group Head of Investment Management at Envestnet. "With more than half of alternatives held by high-net-worth and affluent investors – and advisor allocations to these products only expected to increase – providing expanded capabilities and access on our platform is critical as advisors construct portfolios that meet their HNW clients' needs.1"

To enable LTW fund capabilities, wealth management firms must sign an agreement with Envestnet. For more information about new Interval Fund availability on Envestnet's platform, please contact your Envestnet representative.

About Envestnet

Envestnet is the Adaptive WealthTech company that helps advisors meet the moment with its comprehensive technology, insights, solutions, and industry-leading support. This empowers advisors to make smart decisions throughout every step of a client's financial life. Backed by 25 years of experience and $7.0 trillion in platform assets, Envestnet is trusted by over a third of all financial advisors across many leading banks, wealth managers, brokerages, and RIAs.

For a deeper dive into how Envestnet is shaping the future of financial advice, visit www.envestnet.com. Stay connected with us for the latest updates and insights on LinkedIn and X (@Envestnet_).

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the holding company, Envestnet, Inc.

Envestnet is providing this endorsement in connection with a strategic partnership we have entered into with BlackRock, State Street, Fidelity, and the affiliated registered investment advisers of Franklin Templeton (each a "Premier Partner"). The Premier Partners will pay Envestnet compensation for this endorsement, which creates an incentive for Envestnet to recommend Premier Partners to you, resulting in a material conflict of interest for Envestnet. For more information regarding the Premier Partner compensation to Envestnet and related conflicts, please see Envestnet's Form ADV Part 2A.

https://www.envestnet.com/sites/default/files/2022-12/EAM-ADV-Part2A.pdf

The information, analysis, and opinions expressed herein are for general information only. Nothing contained in this press release is intended to constitute legal, tax, securities, or investment advice, nor an opinion regarding the appropriateness of any investment, nor a solicitation of any type. Investing carries certain risks and there is no assurance that investing in accordance with the portfolios or strategies mentioned will provide positive performance over any period of time. Investors could lose money if they invest in accordance with the portfolios or strategies discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

LTW funds expose investors to liquidity risk. The ability to sell shares may be limited by various factors depending on the product's structure and type. As a result, this type of product may not be suitable for investors with short-term investing goals or a need for frequent or immediate liquidity. Investors should refer to the fund's prospectus for specific information about redemptions, repurchase offers, fee structures, and the material risks associated with this type of product.

Fidelity Investments® is an independent company, unaffiliated with Envestnet. Fidelity Investments is a service provider to Envestnet. There is no form of legal partnership, agency affiliation, or similar relationship between Envestnet and Fidelity Investments, nor is such a relationship created or implied by the information herein. Fidelity Investments is a registered trademark of FMR LLC. Fidelity Investments® provides investment products through Fidelity Distributors Company LLC; clearing, custody, or other brokerage services through National Financial Services LLC or Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, Members NYSE, SIPC; and institutional advisory services through Fidelity Institutional Wealth Adviser LLC. 1229495.1.0

BlackRock and Envestnet are separate and unaffiliated companies. Through a holding subsidiary, BlackRock, Inc ("BlackRock") owns a non-controlling interest in Envestnet's parent company, Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV)

1 Source: Cerulli 2024 U.S. Alternative Investments

SOURCE Envestnet