Envestnet Named Asset Management Platform of the Year in Wealth Solutions Report's Inaugural Wealth Exemplar Awards Program

Award Recognition Comes as Envestnet –the Industry's Leading Connected Wealth Management Platform – Celebrates 25 Years of Empowering Advisors to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice

BERWYN, Pa., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet | PMC announced today that it has won a WSR Wealth Exemplar Award for Asset Management Platform of the Year. This award recognizes companies with a significant presence in the wealth management industry that operate as third-party asset managers and serve B2B wealth management platforms.

With almost $347 billion on its platform¹, Envestnet | PMC holds an "advisor to the advisor" philosophy, providing a range of services under the three primary categories of research, consulting and portfolios.

"We are honored to receive the Asset Management Platform of the Year Award from Wealth Solutions Report," said Dana D'Auria, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Group President, Solutions, Envestnet. "Envestnet delivers a leading Wealth Management Platform, serving more independent assets, financial advisors, and accounts than anyone in the marketplace. This recognition underscores our unwavering dedication to driving growth for financial advisors through innovative solutions, robust research, and comprehensive support. We are grateful to our clients and partners for their continued trust and collaboration."

The highly selective awards program led by Wealth Solution Report – a fast-growing digital media platform featuring insights, analysis and news for the wealth management space – honors enterprises and executives who have contributed to the wealth management industry on an exemplary basis, while recognizing significant transactions that both reflect and shape industry-wide trends.

Larry Roth, CEO of Wealth Solutions Report and Finetric Media, said, "I am excited to once again honor outstanding firms that have demonstrated achievement and contributed greatly to the wealth management industry. Our dedicated team of seasoned editorial and research analyst professionals poured a tremendous amount of thought and deliberation into the selection process, and we are proud to announce a group of winners that includes Envestnet | PMC as our Asset Management Platform of the Year."

As Envestnet's portfolio consulting group, Envestnet | PMC has over 100 investment professionals and has researched over 5,000 strategies across an array of investments including separately managed accounts (SMAs), mutual funds, ETFs and alternative investments. With a focus on empowering advisors to deepen relationships with their clients, Envestnet | PMC presents its own models and portfolios alongside those of hundreds of other asset managers.

About Envestnet

Envestnet is helping to lead the growth of wealth managers and transforming the way financial advice is delivered through its ecosystem of connected technology, advanced insights, and comprehensive solutions – backed by industry-leading service and support. Serving the wealth management industry for 25 years with more than $5.8 trillion in platform assets—more than 108,000 advisors, 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 48 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, more than 500 of the largest RIAs -- thousands of companies, depend on Envestnet technology and services to help drive business growth and productivity, and better outcomes for their clients. Data as of 12/31/2023.

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the public holding company, Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV). For a deeper dive into how Envestnet is shaping the future of financial advice, visit www.envestnet.com. Stay connected with us for the latest updates and insights on LinkedIn and X (@ENVintel).

Disclosure: The Asset Management Platform of the Year is awarded to the top three firms with a significant presence in the wealth management industry, who operate as third-party asset managers and serve B2B wealth management platforms. Only firms with a minimum asset level of $10 billion were considered by the Wealth Solutions Report judging panel. Neither Envestnet nor its affiliates paid any fees to be considered and this award is not indicative of Envestnet PMC's future performance. The award was granted in January 2024 with evaluation based on the previous calendar year.

¹ Envestnet Form ADV Part 2A, Envestnet Asset Management, Inc. January 24, 2024

