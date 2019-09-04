Envestnet Platform Enhancements Designed to Deepen Advisor-Client Relationships

CHICAGO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet's latest technology release focused on strengthening advisor-client relationships and helping enterprises and advisors efficiently deliver unified advice that promotes financial wellness. The upgrades include advisor workflow improvements, such as advanced filtering and customized views for investment products, new Research Center functionality and new Investment Strategy Proposal features to help advisors streamline back-end processes and analyses. These enhancements provide advisors the ability to keep their focus on delivering value to their clients.

The company also continues to expand its Envestnet Insurance Exchange capabilities with the introduction of third-party wholesaler support and tools to help advisors select eligible annuity products.

"If an advisor has an extra hour to dedicate to clients, and provide more personal, impactful service, it's a major advantage for everyone involved," Molly Weiss, head of product for Envestnet Wealth, said. "Technology can simplify administrative tasks and ultimately elevate the human element of financial services. And that's the driver of these enhancements and the core of all our offerings."

The new release incorporates hundreds of improvements to enhance user experience, client satisfaction and operational efficiency. Key enhancements include:

Research Center Strategist View – This release focused on improving user experience and streamlining access to content within the Research Center strategist program. For advisors using PMC Research, they will encounter simplified displays of PMC Research Status and PMC Portfolio Attributes.

The platform now features a separate view that brings the most useful data to the forefront to help advisors access content that supports them in making decisions that best serve their clients.



A new Tools section will consolidate enabled research features allowing advisors to efficiently identify suitable investment products (Digital Portfolio Consultant, Protection Questionnaire), test hypothetical models (Portfolio Analyzer), and customize their product lists using "Favorites" in both the Research Center and proposal.

Improved Proposal Features – Enhancements to the proposal generation process will support identifying client needs to streamline the workflow that aligns clients with appropriate investments.

The enhancement brings over 30 new pieces of content into the proposal documentation.



Advisors can add behavioral finance, portfolio construction, investing strategies, and economic and capital market updates to their clients' proposals.



The improvements help advisors utilize proposals as needs-based sales tools and better communicates an advisor's value in helping clients achieve financial wellness.

Envestnet Insurance Exchange – This release introduces third-party wholesaler support through a platform feature that allows advisors to work with existing Independent Marketing Organizations (IMO) during the proposal and account opening process. This feature will be available for select fixed annuity products and will aid advisors in identifying the right product for their client's needs.

This is Envestnet's second technology release of the year, with updates primarily focused on improving advisor experience and processes across the Envestnet platform. Advisors and firms interested in learning more about taking advantage of these enhancements should reach out to their Envestnet representative or visit www.envestnet.com.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet's unified technology empowers enterprises and advisors to more fully understand their clients and deliver actionable intelligence that drives better outcomes and improves lives.

Envestnet Wealth Solutions enables enterprises and advisors to better manage client outcomes and strengthen their practices through its leading Wealth Management Operating System and advanced portfolio solutions. Envestnet | Tamarac provides portfolio management, reporting, trading, rebalancing and client portal solutions for registered independent advisors ("RIAs"). Envestnet | MoneyGuide provides goals-based financial planning applications. Envestnet Data & Analytics enables innovation and insights through its Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation platform.

More than 99,000 advisors and more than 4,100 companies including: 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 43 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs and hundreds of internet services companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services. Envestnet solutions enhance knowledge of the client, accelerate client onboarding, improve client digital experiences and help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.

For more information on Envestnet, please visit www.envestnet.com and follow us on twitter @ENVintel.

