Environmental Risk and Compliance Strategy Expert Tapped for Leadership at J.S. Held

JERICHO, N.Y., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held, proudly celebrating 50 transformative years, elevates Executive Vice President John Peiserich, Esq., to oversee the Environmental, Health & Safety (EHS) practice.

With time as a practicing environmental attorney, independent monitor, and serving as trustee for a state-owned Superfund site, John's 30+ years of environmental law and regulatory compliance experience positions him well to oversee this dynamic and diverse group of experts.

In his new role, John will lead a suite of experts skilled in environmental investigations and remediation, environmental due diligence, energy transition, environmental impact assessment, and permitting, ESG and EHS digital solutions, toxicology and epidemiology, industrial hygiene, product stewardship and product liability, and human health and safety. Paul Banks, Science & Technology Division Leader, reflects on the decision to elevate John to oversee the EH&S practice for J.S. Held, Paul shares, "John believes a team approach is the best way to solve complex environmental issues and has developed and led teams focused on local, state, and federal regulatory requirements." Sharing further how John's previous roles serve him in his new role, "He brings a unique perspective to the role because of his experience as a provider of EH&S consulting services, as an environmental services client, and as an environmental services manager for regulated industries." John Peiserich, commenting on his expanded role within the firm, adds, "I'm very excited to have the opportunity to work with the great team that my predecessor, Paul Banks, has assembled."

Engaged by U.S. and multinational corporations, utilities, public and private owners, developers, government organizations, insurance professionals, construction professionals, and the legal community, our EHS experts consult on matters involving the environment, human health and safety, and regulatory compliance.

John provides consulting and expert services for heavy industry and law firms throughout the country, focusing on oil & gas, energy, and public utilities, including as an expert witness in arbitration proceedings and in state and federal courts. While not unique among J.S. Held environmental risk and compliance strategy experts, John holds a J.D. "John's background as a practicing environmental attorney best positions John to understand, anticipate, and discuss with counsel the ever-changing legal landscape surrounding environmental risk and compliance strategy," observes Paul Banks.

John has extensive experience evaluating the risk associated with potential and ongoing compliance obligations, developing strategies around those obligations, and working to implement a client-focused compliance strategy. John has appointments as an Independent Monitor through the EPA's Suspension and Debarment Program. John routinely supports clients in a forward-facing role for rulemaking and legislative issues involving energy, environmental, Oil & Gas, and related issues. Throughout his career, John has been engaged in domestic and international projects by clients in the manufacturing, chemical, power, oil & gas, and public sectors.

He is an author and speaker on environmental topics and contributed to J.S. Held's 2024 Global Risk Report. He frequently writes for Crosscurrents, the J.S. Held platform for sharing insights related to environmental, social, and governance topics – most recently reporting on the Failure to Pass EU Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive as well as The SEC's Standardized Climate-Related Disclosures as Adopted.

John was integral to the founding of J.S. Held's Environmental Risk & Compliance services and has led that team since joining the firm. Learn more about the dedicated and entrepreneurial experts who help transform J.S. Held, explore our story , and celebrate this momentous milestone, our 50 & Forward celebration, with us at jsheld.com.

