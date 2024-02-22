Environmental Solutions Group Announces Further Expansion of Innovative Solid Waste & Recycling Technology Solutions

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Solutions Group (ESG), part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and the leading integrated provider of refuse collection vehicles and equipment, digital fleet technology solutions, waste hauler software, and compaction and recycling solutions, today announced the expansion of its Connected Collections® suite with the introduction of Recycling and Waste Facility Contamination Detection technology through its company 3rd Eye®. This groundbreaking 3rd Eye SaaS product broadens ESG's digital offerings across the recycling, solid waste, and organics processing verticals, rounding out its comprehensive approach to automated solid waste and recycling management.

"Solid waste haulers, transfer stations, Materials Recovery Facilities (MRFs), and organics processing centers are facing increasing pressure to divert traffic and waste from landfills," said Eric Monsen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for ESG. "When targeted through traditional manual methods, this objective is highly complex and presents a formidable challenge, fraught with safety dangers, inefficiencies, and high costs. By leveraging our Connected Collections strategy, customers are able to directly confront these challenges with the detection and association of contaminants directly at their source. This not only enhances safety and efficiency, but also simplifies billing processes and supports sustainability efforts, while simultaneously improving the bottom line."

3rd Eye solutions portfolio enables end-to-end contamination detection with systems installed on refuse collection vehicles, scale houses, balers, compactors, transfer stations, and waste and recycling processing centers. The vision of Connected Collections ties together the complete story to document when, where, who, and how a waste stream becomes contaminated.

From Heil and Marathon® Equipment to 3rd Eye with Connected Collections, ESG is providing a complete picture of the issue to pass to Soft-Pak®. In addition, the connection with Scale-Pak® creates an improved billing process that utilizes information and media captured by Connected Collections' systems.

"Soft-Pak clients who manage and run MRFs, Transfer Stations, and Landfills have expressed a significant need to better manage contamination at their facilities," said Brian Porter, President of Soft-Pak. "The 3rd Eye Recycling and Waste Facility Contamination technology will easily integrate with Scale-Pak, allowing scale operators and facility operations to have video and photo of inappropriate disposal material right in their user interface. The integration of this product into our Soft-Pak module addresses a gap for our customers and has been met with excitement by our user base. This technology will provide Scale-Pak operators with a comprehensive view of their waste stream and a significant return on investment that can be realized in just a few months."

About ESG:

Environmental Solutions Group ("ESG") encompasses industry-leading brands, such as Heil, 3rd Eye, Soft-Pak, Parts Central, Marathon, Bayne, and The Curotto-Can to create a premier, fully integrated equipment group serving the solid waste and recycling industry. Through extensive voice-of-customer outreach, in-house engineering and manufacturing capabilities, a wide-reaching service network, and proven industry expertise, ESG is focused on solving customer problems through environmentally responsible products and providing world-class support. For more information about ESG, visit doveresg.com, the ESG Facebook page or follow ESG on Twitter.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

