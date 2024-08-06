Environmental Systems Expert John Boyer Joins BRG's Global Construction Practice in Miami

MIAMI, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global expert services and consulting firm Berkeley Research Group (BRG) announced today the addition of John T. Boyer Sr. as a director in the firm's Global Construction practice, based in Miami. A highly accomplished architectural engineer, he brings nearly 40 years of experience in building environmental systems.

Boyer's construction expertise encompasses litigation support and engineering expert witness services; forensic engineering; property loss investigations; architectural engineering; mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) engineering; fire suppression and protection engineering; smart and connected building performance management and design; building code applications and best practices; and engineering-related business development.

"BRG is thrilled to welcome John to the team," said Richard Fultineer, a BRG managing director and head of the Global Construction practice. "As our clients continue to embrace sustainable construction practices and strive to maintain a high standard of care on their sites, John's extensive experience and architectural engineering know-how will add new depth to our capabilities."

Boyer previously held several engineering and architectural leadership positions. He contributed to the American Bar Association reference book More Sticks & Bricks – A Lawyer's Guide to Advanced Construction Systems and Techniques and has lectured in graduate-level courses including "MEP Forensics" and "Building Failures."

"BRG offers a wide range of expertise and resources that will greatly complement the work I do on behalf of my clients," Boyer said. "I am looking forward to collaborating with my new colleagues at the firm."

Boyer is an American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) Certified Engineering Expert Witness (EXW℠) and has obtained domestic PE licensure and Associate AIA status, among other credentials.

Boyer joins BRG's Global Construction practice on the heels of Caleb Sturm, who joined BRG's Atlanta office as a director in May, and Managing Director David Reichard and Director Roberto Beauchamp. Reichard and Beauchamp joined BRG in March and are based in Orlando and Miami, respectively.

About BRG

