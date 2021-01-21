Environments for Aging Selects Watercrest Fort Mill-Indian Land as a Spotlight for Senior Living Design Trends

Environments for Aging magazine and website is the senior living industry's premier source of insight and inspiration on the latest design trends for senior living communities that deliver person-centered, residential environments. Watercrest Fort Mill-Indian Land was recently featured among EFA's spotlighted projects with a photo tour and detail of the recently opened community in South Carolina.

Watercrest Fort Mill-Indian Land is a signature Watercrest product by owner and developer Watercrest Senior Living Group with equity partner, Waypoint Real Estate Investments. The project team also includes Interior Design Associates, LifeBUILT Architecture, MBV Engineering, and Shiel Sexton construction.

Watercrest Fort Mill – Indian Land offers 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities, and world-class care. The innovative design of the community includes a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, and children's play space. Additionally, Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Residence showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with salon and spa, bakery, post office, and numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

"It's an honor to be recognized as a leader in senior living design and innovation by the highly-respected team at EFA," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "Each detail of our Watercrest communities is purposefully implemented to create the best possible environment for our seniors."

Watercrest Fort Mill – Indian Land is ideally located at 8154 English Clover Lane, in one of South Carolina's fastest growing communities. It is the second senior living development project partnered between Watercrest Senior Living Group and Waypoint Real Estate Investments. For community information, call 803-590-7005.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

