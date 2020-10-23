Envision announces its second wind farm in France and successful sale to TRIG

PARIS, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Developed and built by Velocita Energies, the French subsidiary of Envision Group, the "Vannier-Amance" wind farm will produce 111 GWh per year and supply 52,000 people with renewable energy. The wind farm will be powered by 17 Envision EN131-2.5MW wind turbines, which are ideally suited to the region's wind conditions. Currently under construction, this 43 MW project is expected to be commissioned in the spring of 2022.

This second Envision wind farm will follow in footsteps of the "Entre Tille et Venelle" wind farm, a 40 MW project in the Burgundy-Franche-Comte region, which also utilizes Envision's EN131-2.5MW wind turbines and was also acquired by TRIG.

The sale of "Vannier-Amance" was carried out through a call for tenders operated by Envinergy, a consultancy firm specializing in the intermediation of renewable energy projects. The project was financed by both French and European banks via non-recourse financing.

"We are very pleased that TRIG has placed full trust in us by investing a second time in a fleet equipped with Envision wind turbines. This marks a new step in the partnership between our two organizations," says Dorothée Privat, CFO of Envision Europe.

Eric Caradec, CEO of Velocita Energies, says, "This second Envision wind farm demonstrates a deep and continued commitment towards supporting the energy transition in France, and the investment by TRIG attests to the quality of our projects and our services. Envision's smart turbine technology has proven its ability to efficiently address low wind speed areas, unlocking new territories for wind energy generation. After this sale, we will continue to provide our know-how to ensure excellence through construction, operation and maintenance of the fleet for years to come with the support of Envision Digital's world-leading AIoT monitoring and optimization solutions."

"Vannier-Amance" will be TRIG's fourteenth wind farm investment in France, strengthening the group's presence in the country. "We are pleased to have built on our partnership with the Envision Group in France, which we consider a key market for TRIG," says Richard Crawford, Director, Infrastructure at InfraRed Capital Partners, investment manager to TRIG.

About the "Vannier-Amance" wind farm

The "Vannier-Amance" wind farm is located in 3 communes of Haute-Marne (52) to the south-east of Langres (Fayl-Billot, Pressigny and Pierremont-sur-Amance). Made up of 17 machines, for a total installed power of 43 MW, it should produce 111 GWh per year, equivalent to the electricity consumption of the inhabitants of Châlons and Langres.

Developed and built by Velocita Energies, this is the 2nd wind farm on which the Envision brand turbines will be installed in France. Construction has already started and will continue throughout the year until the summer of 2021. Operation and maintenance will be carried out by Velocita Energies for the life of the park (25 years).

Envision Energy

Envision Group is one of the world's leading green technology companies. With a mission to "solve challenges for a sustainable future," Envision designs, sells and operates intelligent wind turbines through Envision Energy, AIoT-powered batteries through Envision AESC, and the world's largest AIoT operating system through Envision Digital. It also owns a leading Formula E team, Envision Virgin Racing. The Envision Group has been named one of the top 10 companies among the 50 smartest companies in the world in 2019 by the MIT Technology Review. Envision is a driver of innovation, backed by a global network of R&D and engineering centers spanning the Americas, Europe and Asia. www.envision-group.com

Velocita Energies

Since 2011, Velocita Energies has been developing, financing, building and operating wind farms in France. The company has 35 employees who have the skills to successfully complete a project and manage a wind farm. At the end of 2016, Velocita became part of Envision Energy, the world's 5th largest wind turbine manufacturer with more than 10,000 machines installed. Velocita Energies thus has new capacities to develop projects, form partnerships, work on repowering or acquire projects at any stage of advancement. To date, Velocita Energies has 193 MW in service and is building 43MW in 2020. https://www.velocitaenergies.fr

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited

TRIG (The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited) aims to offer stable and long-term investments to its clients. TRIG invests in a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets in the UK and Europe. The business is managed by InfraRed Capital Partners, a London-based international investment manager that manages over $12 billion in equity capital, and by Renewables Energy Systems (RES), one of the world's leading promoters and operators of renewable infrastructure projects. Since its creation more than 25 years ago, InfraRed has launched 17 funds, including two companies listed on the London Stock Exchange: HICL Infrastructure Company Limited and The Renewables Infrastructure Group. www.trig-ltd.com

