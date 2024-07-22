Envision Announces Strategic Partnership with DHL to Accelerate Global Sustainable Transition

BONN, Germany, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a leading global green technology company, announced a strategic partnership with DHL Group, a leading logistics company. The two companies will collaborate on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), integrated logistics, green energy solutions, and the joint development of a Net Zero Industrial Park, working together to accelerate the progress of sustainability targets.

DHL Group is committed to achieving net zero-emission logistics by 2050 and aims to increase its SAF blend to over 30% by 2030. SAF plays a crucial role in reducing carbon emissions in transportation and is essential for decarbonizing the aviation industry. In this strategic collaboration, Envision will provide SAF, aligning with both parties' objectives on carbon reduction while securing global supply. The partnership will also explore the diversification of renewable feedstock sources and technology roadmaps to further advance the decarbonization in the air transportation sector.

Lei Zhang, Chairman of Envision, said: "The aviation sector is currently trailing targets largely due to high costs associated with green hydrocarbons and their derivatives. Envision, through systemic innovation, is able to reduce cost and revolutionize the production of SAF at scale, to accelerate the global industrialization of the 'new oil'."

Recognized as the "Green Giant" in the "2024 TIME100 Most Influential Companies", Envision provides renewable energy solutions for global enterprises, governments and institutions worldwide. The company will work with DHL on green electricity procurement to support DHL's renewable energy transition goals.

Meanwhile, DHL will serve as Envision's preferred logistics partner, leveraging DHL's extensive network across over 220 countries and territories to support Envision's goals in globalizing renewable energy. DHL will deploy fully integrated logistics solutions to improve efficiency and quality, ensuring seamless global supply chain management, and comprehensive support in navigating regulatory requirements and operational challenges.

Together, Envision and DHL Group will jointly develop a Net Zero Industrial & Logistics Park, fostering more sustainable solutions across multiple industries and creating collaborative value. The innovative Net Zero Industrial Park model integrates green energy production with load management, promoting the construction of renewable energy system and advancing the green industrial ecosystem. The Net Zero Industrial Park, already launched in Asia and parts of Europe and the Middle East by Envision will, expand its global footprint, with the support of DHL, providing innovative solutions for worldwide zero-carbon transformation.

"The partnership framework with Envision represents a further step towards global sustainability leadership for DHL Group. By leveraging our unparalleled logistics expertise and unique global network, we are committed to supporting Envision in their international expansion and logistical challenges." added Tobias Meyer, Chief Executive Officer at DHL Group. "Together, we will lead the change in integrating green technologies and optimizing supply chains, setting new benchmarks for sustainable innovation and global environmental impact through the energy transition."

SOURCE Envision Energy