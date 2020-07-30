Envision Commissions 90 MW Peninsula Wind Farm Project

The Peninsula Wind Farm is powered by Envision's 2.5 MW onshore wind turbines, which have a hub height of 120 meters and a rotor diameter of 110 meters. The 36 installed turbines are ideally suited to maximize the region's wind resource with enhanced cooling system and adapted to the region's extreme conditions in terms of temperature, salinity and humidity.

Envision will also provide a 10-year service agreement offering smart monitoring and control, advanced predictive maintenance and on-site services through Envision's Latin American Service team levering its physical presence in Yucatan from where the company also provides similar services to Dzilam 70MW Wind Farm, located 50km from Peninsula Wind Farm.

Rafael Valdez Mingramm, Managing Director for Envision Energy Latin America said, "Peninsula is Envision and Vive Energia's 2nd and biggest project in Mexico. We are proud to continue delivering our best solutions in Mexico jointly with our strategic partners, by powering the communities with clean, affordable and secure energy."

Juan Carlos Vega, Yucatan's Undersecretary of Energy, in a visit to Peninsula Wind Farm this morning commented, "This wind farm is also an important milestone for the State of Yucatan as it reaffirms our commitment to support the development of sustainable projects in the State, in collaboration with local communities and multiple stakeholders."

About Envision Group:

Envision Group is a world's leading greentech company. With the mission of 'solving the challenges for a sustainable future', Envision designs, sells and operates smart wind turbines through Envision Energy, AIoT-powered batteries through Envision AESC, and the world's largest AIoT operating system through Envision Digital. It also owns a leading Formula E team, Envision Virgin Racing. Envision Group was ranked among the Top 10 of the 2019 'World's 50 Smartest Companies' by the MIT Technology Review. Envision is an innovation powerhouse, leveraging a global network of R&D and engineering centers covering the Americas, Europe and Asia.

For more information, please visit: www.envision-group.com

