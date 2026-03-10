Envision Energy Installs Its Largest International Wind Turbine in Philippines,Pioneering Renewable Energy Future

LUCENA, Philippines, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy announced that the first 8MW wind turbine generator (WTG) supplied for the Alabat Wind Power Project has been successfully installed on Alabat Island, marking a key milestone for Envision's first wind power project in the Philippines and also the largest wind turbine delivered by Envision in international markets to date.

The installed 8 MW turbine features a 182-meter rotor diameter, 105-meter hub height, and 90-meter blade length, and incorporates typhoon-resistant turbine technology designed for challenging weather conditions typical of island and coastal regions. This 64 MW project, developed by Alternergy Holdings Corporation, one of the wind pioneers in the Philippines, is part of the Green Energy Auction Program (GEAP) Round 2 awarded by the Philippine goverment. Once completed, it will be among the first wind projects to be delivered under the program, supporting the country's growing renewable energy capacity.

"The successful installation of the first turbine at the Alabat Wind Power Project marks an important milestone for Envision in the Philippines and across Southeast Asia," said Chou De Loh, Country Manager, Philippines at Envision Energy, "This project marks several technological breakthroughs for Envision, including the deployment of our anti-typhoon turbine design, segmented tower installation, and the first direct barge delivery of wind turbines from China to an international market. Despite challenging site conditions and extreme weather, our teams worked closely with Alternergy and local partners to deliver the project safely and efficiently. We look forward to working with partners in the Philippines to accelerate the country's energy transition and bring more innovative renewable energy solutions to the region."

Knud Hedeager, President of Alternergy Wind Holdings Corporation, added, "This first WTG is truly a significant milestone. There were numerous challenges, from direct shipment using a specialized barge, to constructing a special jetty on an island, to handling oversized equipment, to securing hundreds of permits and multiple stakeholder engagements. This proves that with determination and the right partnerships, we can push boundaries and bring renewable energy to the forefront, especially during this critical time of global uncertainty. This initial success reinforces our vision for a future powered by renewables."

As Envision continues to expand its footprint in Southeast Asia, the project highlights the company's capability to deliver large-scale renewable energy infrastructure in challenging environments and support the region's transition toward a more sustainable energy future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2930296/1.jpg