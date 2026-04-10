Envision Energy Secures $500M Financing Program with BBVA to Accelerate Global Renewable Deployment

MADRID, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technologies, has secured a USD 500 million Vendor Financing Agreement with BBVA Corporate & Investment Banking (BBVA CIB), to support its global business expansion across Europe, Asia and Latin America. This partnership underscores the strong bankability of Envision's products and its proven track record in delivering large-scale international projects.

This marks another milestone in the growing partnership between Envision and BBVA. Earlier this year, Envision successfully signed a USD 600 million equivalent sustainability-linked syndicated loan in Hong Kong, with BBVA serving as one of the mandated lead arrangers. The new agreement further reflects strong confidence from leading international financial institutions in Envision's green technology capabilities and global growth strategy.

The vendor financing program adopts a flexible and tailored structure designed to support customers through diversified financing instruments, optimised working capital management, and extended payment terms. The framework enables financing opportunities to be identified early in project development and provides value-added advisory services throughout the project lifecycle. By offering tailored financing solutions aligned with project needs, the programme helps reduce capital constraints for customers and accelerate the expansion of Envision's global business.

Henry Peng, Senior Vice President, Envision Energy & President of EU & LATAM Regions, said: "The global energy transition requires not only technological innovation, but also forward-looking financial solutions that can accelerate deployment at scale. This vendor financing programme with BBVA enables us to optimise working capital while supporting the faster deployment of our renewable energy technologies across strategic markets in Europe, Asia and Latin America. By combining advanced clean energy technologies with innovative financial solutions, we are helping accelerate the transition toward a net-zero energy system and a new era of sustainable prosperity."

"Envision's solid credit profile, and its pioneering use of physical AI to drive the global green transition give BBVA CIB great confidence in this partnership," said Eva Rubio, Head of Global Transaction Banking at BBVA CIB. "At BBVA CIB, we are pioneers in developing innovative vendor financing solutions, with a firm commitment to sustainability and to driving the global energy transition. This agreement also strengthens our support for the international expansion of companies such as Envision Energy, leaders in the development of clean technologies."

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SOURCE Envision Energy