Envision Energy Tops S&P Global 2025 Tier 1 Cleantech Companies for Wind and Energy Storage Excellence

SHANGHAI, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, has been named both a Tier 1 Wind Turbine Supplier and a Tier 1 Battery Energy Storage System Supplier on S&P Global Commodity Insights' inaugural 2025 Tier 1 Cleantech Companies list. This recognition highlights Envision's strong global market presence, solid financial performance, and industry-leading sustainability practices, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in the global transition to net zero.

The S&P Global list spotlights the world's most reliable clean-energy manufacturers across PV modules, PV inverters, wind turbines, and BESS. Companies must meet thresholds across at least four of six key dimensions: market presence, market share, scale, global diversification, financial strength, and sustainability, based on proprietary S&P data.

"As the first supplier classification to embed sustainability as one of the key criteria, our Tier 1 list is designed to help cleantech manufacturers stand out in a crowded field, and to support developers and offtakers in identifying reliable partners." said Edurne Zoco, Ph.D., Executive Director of Research and Analysis, Clean Energy Technology, S&P Global Commodity Insights.

As energy ecosystems accelerate toward net zero, Envision Energy has emerged as a trusted partner combining technology innovation with integrated renewable solutions. Its wind business ranks among the world's top turbine manufacturers for both orders and installations, expanding rapidly into international markets such as Australia and Turkey in 2025. Its in-house R&D and manufacturing power next-generation platforms including the Model T Pro, Model Z Pro, and a breakthrough two-blade prototype that has surpassed 500 days of stable operation while delivering cost efficiency, easier transport, and modular deployment.

In energy storage, Envision has risen to 4th globally, one of the few integrators to grow market share even as the combined share of the top five fell from 62% in 2022 to 48% in 2024. The company has delivered more than 30 GWh of storage capacity and secured over 50 GWh in new orders, with 300+ projects deployed worldwide. Its full-stack solutions, from battery cells to EMS and grid-forming systems, enable frequency regulation, renewable integration, and black-start capability, helping partners build clean, reliable, and intelligent grids.

With its outstanding sustainability performance, recognized with an EcoVadis Gold Medal and placement on the CDP Climate Change A List (top 2% globally), Envision's inclusion on the S&P Global Tier 1 list further underscores its leadership in global wind and energy storage innovation and capability to deliver safe, high-performing, and scalable energy solutions that accelerate the world's journey to net zero.